Inglewood, CA

Ground Broken On 5.5 Mile Bike Path from South L.A. To Inglewood

By lafocus
lafocusnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth L.A.’s landscape is rapidly changing and new housing coupled with projects like Destination Crenshaw, the Metro Rail Line and South Los Angeles Rising—which received a $5 million grant last month to reduce litter and beautify neighborhood in South Los Angeles—are just part of the reason...

www.lafocusnewspaper.com

Courthouse News Service

LA’s newest rail line nears completion

LOS ANGELES (CN) — On Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, congresswomen Karen Bass and Maxine Waters, and an assortment of elected officials in “dedicating” a new underground rail station in South LA. The station will connect the 8.5-mile, nearly completed K Line (formerly known as the Crenshaw Line) with the E Line (formerly the Expo Line).
#Bike Path#South Los Angeles#Urban Construction
