SRQ DAILY Jul 8, 2022

"I wanted these young adults to have an opportunity to teach us adults, to express how they dream about a better future and a safer world, where we can all accept each other for who we are." - Jim Weaver, Education Director and Artistic Associate, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe....
Andrei Malaev-Babel has been selected as director of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, the Florida State University College of Fine Arts and School of Theatre announced. Malaev-Babel, an expert on Russian theater and acting techniques and an award-winning director and scholar who served as head of acting at the Conservatory for more than a decade, succeeds Greg Leaming, who recently retired. Malaev-Babel began his tenure on July 1.
Heather Mess, MarineMax Sarasota Marina Manager was recently named to Boating Industry’s 2022 Women Making Waves featured in the launch of their summer issue. Heather stood out among more than 120 nominations submitted for the annual program which recognizes women in the recreational boating industry who make contributions to its success, propel its growth, and lead their organizations and peers into the future. “I am truly humbled to be nominated and awarded this recognition. Dedication and hard work do pay off. It is inspiring to work in an industry amongst others who are passionate about what they do," says Heather.
BGCA Government Relations awards are bestowed upon leaders from both inside and outside the Movement who have significantly contributed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s government relations efforts. Award recipients are selected for their leadership and commitment toward achieving critical policy and funding successes that have a positive impact on Boys & Girls Clubs and the youth they serve. During the 2022 National Conference in Chicago, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties received the first ever Youth Megaphone Award which was accepted by Board Chair, Meghan Serrano. BGCSDC was recognized at the National Conference for the meaningful contributions and collaborations teens have made with state and local government. Advocacy 101 and The Club’s Youth Council are two award-winning programs that demonstrate BGCSDC’s commitment to helping teens find their voice and passion for issues they believe in. Advocacy 101 provides teens an opportunity to participate in state government, while Youth Council is a youth-led and youth-driven initiative that allows teens to work collectively for change and social justice. BGCSDC’s 2022 Youth of the Year, Bernadette N., was a member of The Club’s Advocacy 101 and participated in the Florida House of Representatives Page & Messenger Program. This week-long experience provided teens the opportunity to travel with Club staff to Tallahassee to observe lawmakers, lobbyists and constituents as they work together in the legislative process. Bernadette was able to speak on the floor and address members of the House concerning a bill she helped to co-write during her participation of Girls State & Girls Nation. Bernadette’s bill, the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, aimed to combat the prevalence of food deserts in Florida. Bernadette’s story is one of many that highlights the success of BGCSDC’s teen advocacy programs in empowering youth to not only be a part of the legislative process, but to research, draft and present their concerns in a way that creates lasting change.
The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC), the non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the redevelopment of 53 acres of City-owned land along Sarasota Bay into an iconic public park, is thrilled to announce the hiring of three new team members to support the park’s continued growth, Derick Kitson, Mykenzie Johnson, and Jordan Allison. In a newly created role, Derick Kitson joins as Director of Operations and will oversee all aspects of operations for The Bay Park, helping to manage, maintain and operate the park as it grows. Kitson will work closely with the leadership and Activation & Programming team to ensure a delightful experience for all park guests. Kitson, a certified Facility Management Professional, spent the last eight years working with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall as Director of Technical Production & Facility Manager and later as General Manager. During that time, Kitson managed all operations and oversaw facilities, technical and production, safety and security, patron relations, IT, and risk management. Mykenzie Johnson joins the team as an Activation & Program Manager, strengthening and expanding The Bay's free programmatic offerings to the community. A Sarasota Native, Johnson graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Events, Tourism, and Recreation Management, and is currently working toward a master’s degree in Sports Management. Jordan Allison, a longtime Sarasota resident, joins the team as Development Project Manager and will work closely with Chief Operating Officer Bill Waddill to build the growing park, manage design and construction teams, and coordinate with contractors and project consultants.
As if we needed another reason to love Michael’s on East, a standard bearer of Sarasota fine dining since the Reagan administration, its culinary wizards are proving they’re getting even more innovative and inventive. Proof positive is this month’s epicurean prix fixe menu: three brazen courses of Brazilian cuisine.
In the July/August 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed William C. McComb ESQ., partner and shareholder at Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC as part of our In Conversation feature about current trends in real estate. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which McComb shares his insights with SRQ readers.
Democrat Mike Cosentino has often waged fights with county government in the courthouse. Now he’s tacking the battle to the ballot box. “My no. 1 goal is to actually bring back the rule of law,” he said. “Right now we have the rule of county government by and for developers.”
Approximately 130 staff at Home Helpers Home Care agencies in the Tampa Bay area were able to fuel up, compliments of their employers as part of their Appreciation Miles Project. On July 8, 2022, four Home Helpers agencies from the Tampa Bay Area held a “Gas Party” to help their staff “fuel up” amid the current gas prices. The Gas Party was held in coordination with four local gas stations that supported the event by providing free soft drinks for the healthcare workers. Home Helpers staff from across the Tampa Bay area simply pulled up to one of four participating gas stations. The Home Helpers franchisees pumped $30 of gas for each of them to celebrate them and show appreciation for everything they do. The following is a statement from the four Home Helpers franchisees involved in the effort: “The message we wanted to send to our employees was simple: ‘We appreciate you.’ What started as a simple idea turned into something much more than we could have ever imagined. The Gas Party event was very successful, bringing many smiles and happy tears. It also allowed us to connect more with our staff and them to connect with each other. We highly recommend that other employers follow this trend. A special thank you goes out to all participating gas stations that supported this effort. Without them, the Gas Party would not have been possible.” The participating Home Helpers locations in the Gas Party were Home Helpers of Bradenton, Home Helpers of Clearwater, Home Helpers of Tampa Bay, and Home Helpers of West Saint Petersburg.
