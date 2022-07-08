ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra kicks off 28th season in Devou Park with ‘Marches Madness’ July 9

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s how a really great evening plays out beneath a starry sky in The Cov:. First you grab a blanket, a bottle of wine, snacks, and a frisbee for the kids or the dog. Then you stretch out on a verdant hillside in Devou Park to listen to the Kentucky Symphony...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire concert at Riverbend Music Center postponed

CINCINNATI — The Santana And Earth, Wind, and Fire concert at Riverbend Music Center Saturday night has been postponed. The concert was postponed “out of an abundance of caution” for legendary guitarist Carlos Santana’s health, according to Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management. The...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Silver Grove native Grady Brown explores history of his home town during July 13 NKY History Hour

Founded in 1911, the quaint town of Silver Grove was once known as the most modern city in Northern Kentucky. Located along the Ohio River in Campbell County, the town was planned, managed and built by the C & O Railroad. But it’s the people of Silver Grove and their stories that make this small-town community so special; their resilience and sense of community in an ever-changing railroad town.
SILVER GROVE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Covington, OH
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center’s Opportunity House ready for 16 young adults to move into in Aug.; how you can help

Opportunity House is an innovative Brighton Center/Brighton Properties project in Northern Kentucky to develop post-secondary educational opportunities and stabilize housing for young adults 18-24 that will ultimately lead to educational success, employment, and self-sufficiency. Opportunity House will provide the support and pathway to labor market success for those who traditionally have experienced many barriers to completing education beyond high school and to ensure they have a bright future and the best quality of life possible.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Welcome House to celebrate 40th anniversary for a cause July 12 at Covington’s Braxton Brewery

Welcome House Inc. will celebrate its 40th Birthday on July 12 with cake, friends, and drinks at Covington’s Braxton Brewery, located at 27 W. 7th St., from 4:30-7 p.m. “This is such an exciting time for Welcome House and we want to celebrate with our community and show our appreciation for everyone who has supported us,” says Danielle Amrine, CEO. “We invite anyone to join us for a fun evening.”
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Richard Wagner
Person
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Person
Edward Elgar
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell County briefs: Back Roads Farm Tour, rain barrel give-away, Friends of Library book sale

A free self-guided driving tour” — the Back Roads Farm Tour — will be Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine. Campbell County Conservation District presents the Campbell County Back Roads Farm Tour on Saturday, July 16. The tour is an opportunity to see “working farms in action.” The Tour is unique, educational, cultural, and a FREE family-fun event.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Quiet solitude helps this introvert recharge; some Kentucky-centric introverted activites

I realized that I was probably an introvert in my mid-teens, though I didn’t call it that at the time. While attending Plum Creek Christian Church’s summer camp at Camp Northward, in Falmouth, I recall enjoying the daily games and activities, Bible lessons, the food, and the camp swimming pool. But when the vespers at the campfire ended each day as summer darkness fell, I was ready for sleep, but mostly for peace and quietness.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Goshen restaurant reopens after tornado to large crowd

Residents and businesses in Goshen are continuing to rebuild after the devastating aftermath of Wednesday's tornado. For some, that means rebuilding their business and their home. Lori's American Grille reopened its doors for the first time Monday. “It’s just, it’s something you don’t imagine going through yourself," owner Lori Ellen...
GOSHEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Parks Rec#Symphony#Devou Park Band Shell#Kso
dayton.com

Mason church celebrates Christmas in July with craft event

Mason United Methodist Church will host its Christmas in July Homemade Craft Bazaar to spread a little holiday cheer and support local crafters. “We will have our multi-ministry room set up with some holiday decorations, a preview of our epically large snow village which we have in December and various local handmade craft vendors with everything from jewelry to wood-turned bowls,” John Burns, director of the Makerspace Ministry at the Church, said.
MASON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun United Methodist Church

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Iconic West Side business for sale

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic family-owned business in the West Side is now listed on the market. Trotta's Pizza and Drive Thru is famous for its delicious food and unconventional service style. You order your food and any drinks you want in the drive-thru, pull off to the side,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

30 Commandments of Living in Cincinnati

Whether you were born in the Queen City or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every Cincinnatian knows: Cincinnati-style chili is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams — no matter how many times we've been burned.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy