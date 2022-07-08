New Procedure Available in Sarasota for Complex Digestive Conditions
By Dylan Campbell
For more than 12 years, architect James Nichols suffered from swallowing and throat problems. His condition got so bad he had trouble eating and sleeping, he lost more than 20 pounds and had constipation issues. He went to see Sarasota gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D., who diagnosed the problem and recommended a...
The emergency room can be a scary place for kids, who may be unsure what is wrong with them and intimidated by the unusual equipiment and all the people swirling around them. With that in mind, Sarasota Memorial Hospital recently unveiled a new pediatric emergency waiting room that was designed to make the experience of going to the E.R. less traumatic for children.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new procedure at Sarasota Doctors Hospital is working wonders for patients suffering from throat issues. ABC7 sat down with a physician at the hospital who is handling peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures, where doctors insert a flexible tube into a patients esophagus to fix problems deep inside their bodies. Doctors call it “state of the art” technology that avoids discomfort associated with surgeries.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A unique medical technology made its debut in the Tampa Bay area and is now available to serve patients on the west coast of Florida. Sarasota Doctors Hospital said its gastroenterologists can now perform a peroral endoscopic myotomy, also known as POEM. The technology eliminates the...
"It finally gives a chance to a guy like me, a grassroots candidate. It somewhat levels the playing field." [Politics] Cosentino Wants Rule of Law Restored in Planning. Democrat Mike Cosentino has often waged fights with county government in the courthouse. Now he’s tacking the battle to the ballot box.
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
VENICE, Fla. — A toddler was airlifted to a St. Petersburg hospital after she was found submerged in a pool Sunday evening. Venice Fire Rescue responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the area of Kilruss Drive and Capri Isles Boulevard, where crews were told a 2-year-old girl was pulled out of the water and was receiving CPR from her father, according to a news release.
If you’re looking for something to do in Sarasota, Florida, you can explore its many different attractions on foot. Sarasota is full of art galleries and smaller shops, so you can spend a long afternoon or evening browsing these places. You can even check out a narrated shark feeding if you’re looking for a family-friendly activity. Whether you are looking for a beach vacation or a more active vacation, Sarasota Florida has something for you.
Heather Mess, MarineMax Sarasota Marina Manager was recently named to Boating Industry’s 2022 Women Making Waves featured in the launch of their summer issue. Heather stood out among more than 120 nominations submitted for the annual program which recognizes women in the recreational boating industry who make contributions to its success, propel its growth, and lead their organizations and peers into the future. “I am truly humbled to be nominated and awarded this recognition. Dedication and hard work do pay off. It is inspiring to work in an industry amongst others who are passionate about what they do," says Heather.
In the July/August 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed William C. McComb ESQ., partner and shareholder at Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC as part of our In Conversation feature about current trends in real estate. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which McComb shares his insights with SRQ readers.
BGCA Government Relations awards are bestowed upon leaders from both inside and outside the Movement who have significantly contributed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s government relations efforts. Award recipients are selected for their leadership and commitment toward achieving critical policy and funding successes that have a positive impact on Boys & Girls Clubs and the youth they serve. During the 2022 National Conference in Chicago, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties received the first ever Youth Megaphone Award which was accepted by Board Chair, Meghan Serrano. BGCSDC was recognized at the National Conference for the meaningful contributions and collaborations teens have made with state and local government. Advocacy 101 and The Club’s Youth Council are two award-winning programs that demonstrate BGCSDC’s commitment to helping teens find their voice and passion for issues they believe in. Advocacy 101 provides teens an opportunity to participate in state government, while Youth Council is a youth-led and youth-driven initiative that allows teens to work collectively for change and social justice. BGCSDC’s 2022 Youth of the Year, Bernadette N., was a member of The Club’s Advocacy 101 and participated in the Florida House of Representatives Page & Messenger Program. This week-long experience provided teens the opportunity to travel with Club staff to Tallahassee to observe lawmakers, lobbyists and constituents as they work together in the legislative process. Bernadette was able to speak on the floor and address members of the House concerning a bill she helped to co-write during her participation of Girls State & Girls Nation. Bernadette’s bill, the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, aimed to combat the prevalence of food deserts in Florida. Bernadette’s story is one of many that highlights the success of BGCSDC’s teen advocacy programs in empowering youth to not only be a part of the legislative process, but to research, draft and present their concerns in a way that creates lasting change.
Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
This is sixth year the health care system has made the Top 100 list. In an annual ranking released in late June, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) was honored as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals and as one of the top 40 teaching hospitals, SMH has announced. “In...
The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC), the non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the redevelopment of 53 acres of City-owned land along Sarasota Bay into an iconic public park, is thrilled to announce the hiring of three new team members to support the park’s continued growth, Derick Kitson, Mykenzie Johnson, and Jordan Allison. In a newly created role, Derick Kitson joins as Director of Operations and will oversee all aspects of operations for The Bay Park, helping to manage, maintain and operate the park as it grows. Kitson will work closely with the leadership and Activation & Programming team to ensure a delightful experience for all park guests. Kitson, a certified Facility Management Professional, spent the last eight years working with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall as Director of Technical Production & Facility Manager and later as General Manager. During that time, Kitson managed all operations and oversaw facilities, technical and production, safety and security, patron relations, IT, and risk management. Mykenzie Johnson joins the team as an Activation & Program Manager, strengthening and expanding The Bay's free programmatic offerings to the community. A Sarasota Native, Johnson graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Events, Tourism, and Recreation Management, and is currently working toward a master’s degree in Sports Management. Jordan Allison, a longtime Sarasota resident, joins the team as Development Project Manager and will work closely with Chief Operating Officer Bill Waddill to build the growing park, manage design and construction teams, and coordinate with contractors and project consultants.
Democrat Mike Cosentino has often waged fights with county government in the courthouse. Now he’s tacking the battle to the ballot box. “My no. 1 goal is to actually bring back the rule of law,” he said. “Right now we have the rule of county government by and for developers.”
TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
A Texas woman is recovering in a Southwest Florida hospital after she and her son were airlifted from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The United States Coast Guard shared the video below of the mother, son and a nurse being pulled into a Coast Guard helicopter.
For the second month in a row, the inventory of active listings in the two-county area increased year-over-year in May 2022. According to data from Florida Realtors and compiled by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the residential market also reports the highest-recorded prices for all property types in both counties, along with fewer closed sales and an increase in new listings.
While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
