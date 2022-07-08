ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Honda HR-V - long term review

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're testing the Honda HR-V's practicality to the limit. Being TG’s staff videographer, one of the key things I look for in a car is a big boot to transport all my camera gubbins. So, as you can imagine I was somewhat scratching my head at the prospect of running a...

www.topgear.com

The Drive

I Tried the Honda Key Fob Hack on My Own Car. It Totally Worked

We demonstrate the vulnerability by unlocking and starting our own car wirelessly. Hackers have uncovered ways to unlock and start nearly all modern Honda-branded vehicles by wirelessly stealing codes from an owner's key fob. Dubbed "Rolling Pwn," the attack allows any individual to "eavesdrop" on a remote key fob from nearly 100 feet away and reuse them later to unlock or start a vehicle in the future without owner's knowledge.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
nextbigfuture.com

Which Carmakers go Bankrupt First with the Death of ICE Cars?

Which Car Companies Goes Bankrupt or Restructures First?. They will be losing 50-90% of their legacy auto business from 2024-2028. When and how fast will depend upon their region and types of cars they make. Large trucks and SUVs will take 2-5 years longer to replace. China and Europe and transition about 2-4 years faster than in the USA.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
SlashGear

Porsche Just Released Its Most Expensive Model Ever

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever, breaking the record by a significant amount of money. The German sports car manufacturer wasn't likely attempting to break their own record just for the sake of saying so, but they've done so anyway, coming in with a price well over their previous most expensive model — the Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 — which sold for $1.5 million in 2008.
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY

