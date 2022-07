A typical July weather pattern will continue through this upcoming week with night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and pockets of mist. Strong to gale force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline on Saturday and Sunday will produce mostly clear afternoons. This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) to the mid-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The beaches will remain in the 60s.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO