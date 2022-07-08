ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I Put Together 6 Uncomplicated Looks From Nordstrom that Spell "Chic"

By Judith Jones
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It always surprises me that some of the best Italian meals I've eaten are made up of just two or three simple ingredients. "What's in this cacio e pepe?" I asked during a recent trip to Rome. "Pecorino Romano, black pepper, and spaghetti," the waiter...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Cacio E Pepe#Rome#Ensembles#Retailer#Italian
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy