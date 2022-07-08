Justice Sets Tentative Time for Today's Press Conference

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO