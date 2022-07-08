Justice Sets Tentative Time for Today's Press Conference

Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony last week to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of...
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska GOP party convention in Kearney on Saturday reportedly went from a grand old party to grand new resignations. The Nebraska Examiner reported 10 party leadership members' resignations following the chairman of the Nebraska GOP being voted out by delegates. Nebraska GOP Executive Director Taylor...
Crazy as it might seem, one enduring West Virginia legend posits that the land now within the boundaries of the Mountain State was first visited by a "lunatic," at least insofar as its discovery by Europeans goes. "Early histories agree that the first white man to travel west of the...
Twelve attorneys general filed an opening brief Friday in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for changes made this year to energy and water efficiency standards for dishwashers and washing machines. “These arbitrary washing machine regulations are unlawful, ineffective, and absolutely ridiculous,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich,...
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Monday, July 11) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 539,431 with an increase of 1,988 new cases since the last update. Monday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
More than a million workers and retirees across the country are part of the multi-employer pension system. In recent years, this system has been severely underfunded, threatening the pensions of truck drivers, carpenters, bakers, and others who worked hard all their lives and gave up raises at the bargaining table in order to put that money toward retirement for themselves and their families.
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
PITTSBURGH — With a stroke of the pen — and the bipartisan support of state legislators — Gov. Tom Wolf signaled to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business. The state’s corporate net income tax rate will finally drop from 9.99% — second highest in the nation — to 8.99% on Jan. 1. It gets better. It will shed half a percentage point annually until it falls to 4.99% in 2031.
Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
Courtesy of Bill Smith (CC 2.0) On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
SHADY SPRING, West Virginia — Fire Chief Jason Redden said that by the time he and his crew had arrived with their equipment along the steep grade where St. Colman’s has sat proudly perched on Irish Mountain, nothing was left of the iconic chapel. “There were a few...
(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Officials with Hollywood Casino in Charles Town are aiming to make the casino cashless and the West Virginia Lottery Commission members are considering the proposal. There was a long discussion at last month’s state Lottery Commission meeting about the proposal. Penn National owns Hollywood Casino...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Nine former and current Republican officials endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor on Wednesday. As political editor Jon Delano reports, that includes two from western Pennsylvania. At age 85, former state Sen. Bob Jubelirer of Altoona was a leader in the Republican party for decades, serving...
