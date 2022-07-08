ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Summer Youth Employment Program launches in Newark

By NJ URBAN NEWS
njurbannews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Ras J. Baraka joined multiple local and national philanthropic supporters, representatives of the business and university community, and teen program participants to launch the 2022 Newark Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). Newark SYEP offers the city’s youth a combination of career exploration, financial empowerment, workplace readiness training, paid...

