MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating a homeless man and recording it in Randolph County, authorities said. The video showed the man from Mill Creek being “maliciously beaten and kicked” by two males while a third recorded and posted the video to social media, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO