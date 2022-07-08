Town of Waterproof in search of a ‘Mayor for a Day.’

WATERPROOF, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a mayor for a day and hoped to help your community, this is your chance.

The Mayor of Waterproof is seeking not only one but several candidates.

“That would be a great thing, and believe it or not, I’ll be willing to bet you, some kid is going to have a great idea of something that could be done and hopefully they will take that and do it,” said Roy Johnson, a local resident.

To participate, city officials say, children between the ages of 12 and 18 are eligible to apply.

“I think it would be fun for the young people, but I’ll do it myself,” said Emajai, another resident.

Anyone between those ages qualifies regardless of GPA, conduct, or involvement. Mayor Bottley says he wants to give equal opportunity to the youth. He says the goal is to teach all participants about the laws of the State, how to be a productive citizen, and understand how politics work.

“It’s something to give to the kids,” explained Johnson. “To show them that throughout it all, something great can still happen.”

Participants will learn everything from social to economic skills, management, and communication skills. Emajai says he has dreams of leading his town one day.

“I’ll try to make it better for the town of Waterproof,” added Emajai.

Anyone wishing to apply must be a resident of Tensas Parish. Applicants can submit their applications at the Town Hall or contact Mayor Bottley via Facebook.

The mayor is planning to invite participants to join him for dinner at the end of the program.