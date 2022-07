There are several great things to do in Fort Myers, Florida. From the city’s famous beaches to the local museums and historic sites, there’s a lot to see and do. If you love animals, you might enjoy the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium, with three nature trails and an aviary full of butterflies. There are also live animal shows, and two nature trails that you can hike along. For the kids, there’s the Mini Museum, which features fun activities for the entire family. A 3,200-gallon aquarium will provide you with a glimpse of native and exotic fish.

