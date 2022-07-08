ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Ranson Ritings: Two Weeks

WVNews
 4 days ago

We are now deep into all things fairs and festivals in West Virginia, so here comes my annual reminder that some of y’all need to remember that if you don’t have anything constructively nice to say, then maybe don’t say anything at all. Let me backtrack...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

GLOW Movement to host annual pool party

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The goal of the GLOW Movement is to raise awareness and share hope for mental illness, suicide, and addiction by meeting people where they are in their circumstances. A celebration of hope will be hosted by the GLOW Movement at the Ravenswood Public Swimming...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Charleston, WV
Nevada State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
WVNews

22 more COVID dead; 1,988 new cases in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 22 more COVID deaths on Monday, ending a string of two straight reporting days with zero deaths. The state also had 2,858 active cases, 285 COVID hospitalizations and 1,988 new cases since Friday’s report. The death toll now stands at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

The Shield program topic of discussion at Ravenswood City Council

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger attended the Ravenswood City Council meeting on July 5 to discuss The Shield program, a concept that focuses on the safety of students and teachers in the Jackson County School District. Mellinger advised that the program would add law...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Speed limit reduced temporarily on 2 roads near Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The speed limit on two roads near Marshall University have been temporarily reduced while officials conduct a traffic study to determine if permanent changes are needed for pedestrian safety. Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways installed new signs near the campus last week...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Retiring W.Va. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch reflects on accomplishments, challenges

West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch will retire effective July 15. The former state senator and longtime insurance agency CEO led the multi-bureau Commerce department for three and half years. Government reporter Randy Yohe spoke with the 75-year-old Gaunch about his accomplishments and the challenges he sees for West...
POLITICS
WVNews

Patti Snyder

Patti Sue (Nuckles) Snyder, 73, of Evans, passed away July 9. 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. She was born July 12, 1948 in Charleston, daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Karr Nuckles. Patti graduated from Ripley High School with the Class of 1966. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She worked as a Dispatcher for Jackson County for many years and retired from Voter Registration through the Jackson County Clerk’s office. She was a past member of the Junior Women Club of Ripley and was an advisor with the Juniorettes. She also volunteered with Special Olympics. Patti’s greatest pride was in her family, and she enjoyed following her grandchildren in their sporting events and school activities.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Council approves another Footloose Friday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Topics of discussion at included recent festivities updates as well as several oaths of office being taken. Mayor Carolyn Rader announced that the Footloose Friday on June 24 was a great...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport, Fairmont in final 6 at state Little League tournament

LOGAN, W.Va. (WV News) — Only six teams remain in the West Virginia 8-10 Little League state baseball tournament and Fairmont and Bridgeport are two of them. Fairmont staved off elimination with a pair of roller-coaster wins over Logan and Ona/Milton on Monday, while Bridgeport got to relax for a day after taking both of its first two contests over the weekend.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia ends FY '22 with $1.308B revenue surplus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia ended Fiscal Year 2022 with a record revenue surplus in excess of $1.3 billion, according to state officials. Data for the fiscal year showed growth in four key income streams, said state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy. “Basically, 99% of our revenue growth...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Reaching new heights: Miller’s track and field days come to an end.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WV NEWS) – For the last several years, clearing the bar in the high jump event has been something inside Laurel Miller’s mind each day. “From the sixth grade until this year, track and field has been a huge part of my life,” said Miller, a 2017 Ripley High School graduate.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Fife promoted to Mountain Health VP of supply chain operations

HUNTINGTON — John “J.K.” Fife has been named vice president of supply chain operations for Mountain Health Network. In this role, he will be responsible for planning, developing and controlling the acquisition and distribution of equipment, supplies and services to support the operation of MHN and its member hospitals.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

David Orval Nicholas

SPENCER- David Orval Nicholas, 73 of Spencer, WV passed away at home Saturday July 9, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1948, a son to Orval and Nellie Dobbins Nicholas. He was raised in Windham, Ohio where he met and married his late wife Charlotte Payne on October 17, 1970. He relocated his family to Weston, WV and worked to help build I-79 then retiring after many years of service at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.
SPENCER, WV

