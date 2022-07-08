Wood County road to close during slip repair

BELPRE — Belpre City officials are in talks with the Washington County Commission on issues involving sewer service and 911 dispatching. At Monday’s meeting of Belpre City Council, Mayor Mike Lorentz said he, Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell and City Law Director Tom Webster met at the end of June with the Washington County Commission to discuss the contract between Belpre and the county regarding sewer service provided by the city to the county in the area north of the city.

BELPRE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO