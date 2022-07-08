ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Wood County road to close during slip repair

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Slate Road in Wood County will be closed beginning at...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Athens County landslide repair project starts today

ATHENS — A landslide repair project starting today in Athens County is among dozens of Ohio Department of Transportation projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre City Council receives updates on sewer, 911 services

BELPRE — Belpre City officials are in talks with the Washington County Commission on issues involving sewer service and 911 dispatching. At Monday’s meeting of Belpre City Council, Mayor Mike Lorentz said he, Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell and City Law Director Tom Webster met at the end of June with the Washington County Commission to discuss the contract between Belpre and the county regarding sewer service provided by the city to the county in the area north of the city.
BELPRE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
County
Wood County, WV
Wood County, WV
Government
Metro News

1 dead in Jackson County rollover crash

KENNA, W.Va. — One person is dead after a rollover crash along Interstate 77 South in Jackson County. It happened at mile marker 123 between the Goldtown and Kenna exits at around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the wreck involved a sport utility vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission backs grant effort to keep deputy at school

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission approved applying for a PRO Grant for a deputy to remain stationed at an area school. Grant Consultant Toni Tiano appeared before the commission Monday to discuss the application and what the grant will include. “It is a continuation of the program they...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Inclement Weather#The Division Of Highways
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports another 22 COVID deaths as data catches up

CHARLESTON — After multiple days without any reported COVID-related deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 22 fatalities attributed to the virus Monday. The dead ranged in age from a 44-year-old woman from Jefferson County to a 96-year-old woman from Wayne County and included two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciotopost.com

Two on Motorcycle Lifeflighted after Hitting Deer in Hocking County

Hocking – Two people were flown to emergency hospitals after colliding with a deer in Hocking county. According to reports around 8:30 pm on Saturday, emergency personnel was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in the area of SR- 595 and Dawley road. When they arrived they found that two people were thrown from a motorcycle and needed emergency helicopter services.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Name of victim, additional details released in boating fatality

PARKERSBURG — Additional details have been released in a fatal boating accident that remains under investigation by state and federal authorities. Jackie Jones, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, died after a pleasure boat he was on was struck by a barge on July 1, said Capt. Christopher Lester, with the District 6 office of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
LANCASTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled July 7 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Maurine Burton, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving on a suspended license and running a red light and fined $445.50. * Jeffery Warren Life, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to improper seatbelt use and fined $25....
PARKERSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Returns to Area With Four Stops Including One in Clarksburg

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Ritchie, Doddridge, and Harrison counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Pennsboro Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to 4...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — SW Resources will hold a job fair for employees and clients 10-noon on July 28. The Job Fair will be open to the public from noon-2 p.m. Several organizations are confirmed to attend. For more information, call Jason at 304-699-2737. ***. Belpre Historical Society porch sale. BELPRE...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Jackson County considering state auditor’s finance tracking program

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County is the latest county considering to participate in a State Auditor’s Office program tracking county finances. State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was recently in Jackson County, in front of the commission, clerk and sheriff to discuss his Project Mountaineer program. The agency offers the program to city and county governments; the online tool allows the public to track spending. McCuskey told MetroNews that 46 of the state’s 55 counties have installed the program.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has released a calendar of events for this weekend. * Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wednesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m. until Sept. 4. * “Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department receives $50K to support COVID-19 response

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has received a $50,000 award to support COVID-19 response efforts through its Medical Reserve Corps. The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. The network comprises approximately 200,000 volunteers in roughly 800 community-based units throughout the United States and its territories.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles Richard Reece Neale Sr.

Charles R.R. Neale Sr., 90, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday morning, July 11th at the Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness. He was born on the Neale family farm along the Ohio River in Briscoe, WV, on Nov. 7th, 1931, the youngest son of the late Henry C. & Sarah E. Neale. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949, and attended Marietta College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Infantry Division, and proudly wore his 82nd Airborne hat until his final days on Earth. After coming home following his enlistment, he worked most days tending farmland and in the evenings worked for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel as district manager.
VIENNA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy