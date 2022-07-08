ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

The Mason City Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament this weekend

By Mary Peters
KIMT
 4 days ago

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a big weekend in Mason City for pickleball enthusiasts. This marks the third year of the Mason City Pickleball Classic. The Mason City Pickleball Club is hosting...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Hampton man pleads guilty to theft, destruction of automobile

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing and then destroying a car is pleading guilty. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.
HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Minneapolis woman pleads guilty to dealing meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman accused of multiple drug deals in Mower County is pleading guilty. Sadie Catherine Washington, 21, was charged in February 2021 with second-degree drug sales and four counts of third-degree drug sales. Investigators say Washington sold a total of 10. 516 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between January 14 2020 and April 7 2020. The drug deals all took place in the city of Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced after confrontation with law enforcement in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – An incident involving gunfire from law enforcement is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served. Khalifa pleaded guilty in May to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Charges of assault, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dropped as part of a plea deal.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
algonaradio.com

Humboldt Man Arrested After Missing Court Date

–A Humboldt County man is back in custody after failing to appear at a court hearing in Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies met Law Enforcement Officers from Humboldt County Friday morning, and arrested 46-year-old Anthony Jorgensen of Humboldt. Jorgensen had been scheduled to be arraigned on a pair of drug charges on July 5th, but failed to appear in court.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
HAYFIELD, MN

