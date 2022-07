Deputy K.L. Busch saved this 3 week old kitten, who is now named “Gremlin”, while on the job. Gremlin was first found by deputies during a case that was less then ideal. Barely crawling on the hot concrete with the 95 degree sun bearing down on her with no mother to care for her. When deputies brought her in, she was found to be very lethargic, very under weight, and extremely dehydrated. They all feared the worst, that she would not make it through the night.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO