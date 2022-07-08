ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

We must stop gun violence

By Rosetta Brown
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot another mass shooting. Not another child under 10 being shot. Not another gun left unattended. Gun violence refers to death or injury caused by the use of firearms and includes homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, suicide, and attempted suicides, as well as non-criminal violence like accidental death or...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 4

AP_001154.3771ee841f5f4ee393ba6919e24c84fa.0202
1d ago

Put violent criminals in prison and keep them there. Stop letting the criminal justice system release the violent criminals with minimum bail and minimum sentences. Stop letting criminals continue to not get serious consequences for their bad actions. Raise your children to respect other people.

Reply
3
Milo DeSheuquette
4d ago

lock up criminals, and stop making them martyrs, then the violence will decline! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
The Atlantic

I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Gun Violence#Attempted Suicides#Firearms#Violent Crime#European
AOL Corp

Dash and bodycam clips showing officer-involved shooting of 13-year-old contradicts law enforcement narrative, lawyer says

Body and dashcam video showing the deadly officer-involved shooting of 13-year-old Andre Hernandez Jr. contradict the narrative provided by law enforcement, according to an attorney hired by the boy’s family. San Antonio police have said officers were responding to reports of gunfire when the fatal incident unfolded around 1:20...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy