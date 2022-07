This review was first published in Issue 254 of Top Gear magazine (2014) Radical, purveyor of hardcore racing cars and the occasional similarly uncompromising road rocket, has come up with a new luxury car. Well, we say ‘luxury’ when we really just mean that the company has produced the usual bewinged racing car for the road, only this time with a roof. If you like your road car raw like sushi but prefer not to need a full Arctic survival kit to drive it, then this is the solution. It even has an interior light.

