Top Gear’s Top 9: most extreme track-only hypercars

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari’s ‘XX’ programme really kicked off the whole ‘here’s a supercar you can’t race, can’t drive to the shops, and you’ll have to pay huge money to get one’ game. The FXX was an Enzo turned up to eleventy stupid, then we got the 599 XX, which was a sort of...

CarBuzz.com

Hear The Screaming Exhaust Of Novitec's Ferrari SF90 Stradale

We have always had a soft spot for Novitec-tuned products. We tested their builds in the past but have since seen its McLaren, Lambo and especially Ferrari programs just go totally unhinged. Even driving a supercar like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale doesn't mean you will garner the attention you most surely paid for but will have to consider modifying the supercar to stand out. Or maybe as a highly competitive owner you just want a Novitec tune to maybe outrun a 7-seater family SUV like the Tesla Model X Plaid.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Flat-Six Engine Of Porsche 911 GT3 R Explode Into Life

Ahead of its official debut, Porsche Motorsport has taken to Twitter with a delightful teaser, demonstrating the 911 GT3 R's incredible exhaust note. The quick five-second video shows the racer set off at spectacular speed, singing as only a well-sorted flat-six can. The caption piques our interests further, reading "The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R comes alive. How do you like the sound of the ?-liter flat-six engine?"
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition is limited to just 23 units

The 2022 Audi RS 7 gains a new Exclusive Edition trim with unique design elements. The name is appropriate, as production is limited to just 23 units. Deliveries are scheduled to start later this summer. The limited-edition fastback gets Mamba Black pearl-effect paint that includes "undertones of blue," according to...
HOME & GARDEN
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

31-Year-Old Racer Crashes $30,000,000 One-Off Vintage Ferarri at LeMans Classic This Weekend

On some dark level, the car people on the internet enjoy seeing a YouTube goofball bust up their dad’s multi-million-dollar hypercar. However, when these sorts of things happen to classic, irreplaceable pieces of racing and automotive history, nothing is left but sadness. At the LeMans Classic race this past weekend, a 31-year-old racing driver crashed a nearly $30,000,000 Ferrari 250 SWB Breadvan in a brutal fashion. The car might still be salvageable, but it will take a lot.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Crazy Man Supercharges Wife’s SUV Without Her Knowing

This devoted husband has decided to show what he will do for love by supercharging his wife’s Cadillac Escalade, her reaction is hilarious. The automotive side of YouTubers is chock full of crazy car enthusiasts with a passion for speed doing things that anyone else would regard as insane. Whether it's a younger guy buying his mom a Lamborghini for her birthday, the Hoonigan team building another insane muscle car, or one of Ken Block'sBlock's various stunts, car enthusiasts never disappoint. However, it's not every day that we get to see a true automotive legend take his wife's car for a run on the dyno. But, of course, that was not all he did, as his plan was to surprise her with a shiny new supercharger on top of their completely stock family hauler. While he is hesitant to call the vehicle a complete build, it has more horsepower than some of the complete in-depth projects he's done in the past.
CARS
The Drive

A UTV With Jet Skis for Wheels is Real, and Yes, You Can Buy It

The Shadow Six Typhoon is a true mobility solution. Mounting a Polaris-type body on top of two jet skis seems a bit like the answer to a question nobody asked but, as it turns out, doing so actually seems like a lot of fun. Which is why Shadow Six Racing created the Typhoon and it's said to be the world's first 'Aquatic Utility Vehicle.'
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is a Big Dawg Fight Brewing Between the Cadillac Escalade-V and Jeep Tomahawk?

The Stellantis family of vehicles proudly wears crowns for the most powerful models in several categories. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the most powerful SUV, the Dodge Challenger Demon took the muscle car crown, and the Dodge Charger Redeye is the most powerful sedan. It’s easy to see why the new Cadillac Escalade-V, donned the world’s most powerful full-size SUV, would insult the Stellantis family. That is until the Jeep Tomahawk appears.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Ford Lightning Towing Test Shows Serious Problems

It didn’t do well going up against a gas-burning GMC Sierra…. With the advent of all-electric, full-size trucks on the market there’s been a lot of debate on social media and even among friends in real life about the benefits of such a vehicle. People can get very emotional and heated defending their viewpoint on whether having a traditional ICE truck or one with electric motors is better. Instead of just debating this, YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck decided to set up an interesting test.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV

We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
DEARBORN, MI
MotorAuthority

1973 BMW 2002 restomod buzzes into Jay Leno's Garage

The BMW 2002 is the ancestor of all modern BMW performance cars, but there's always room for improvement. Dorian Hicklin tastefully restomodded this 1973 example and recently brought it along to Jay Leno's Garage. As he's done with other car owners, Leno asked Hicklin to come visit after seeing his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RideApart

Legendary BMW 328 Inspires ShiftCustom's R 18 Retro Reverse Trike

Like Honda and Suzuki, BMW manufactures both cars and motorcycles. The Bavarian brand’s automotive and two-wheeled heritage are equally rich, but BMW treats the two arms as separate entities. Classic car language rarely informs BMW Motorrad design, but Belarus-based ShifCustom reaches back into the BMW automotive archives for its custom R 18 reverse trike.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

End Of An Era: Final BMW V12 Has Been Built

The writing has been on the wall for BMW's V12 for the past two years with an abundance of warnings that it would not be used in future vehicles. Tightening emissions regulations and the low-volume nature of the N74 were the final two nails in this extravagant engine's coffin, and when the updated BMW 7 Series debuted in April this year, it was powered by straight-six and V8 engines. Of course, we knew this would happen, as back in January, BMW announced 'The Final V12' as a special series of just 12 BMW M760i luxury sedans with the last 12-cylinder engines to ever feature in a roadgoing BMW.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
CARS
Motorious

Mercury Marauder: Throwback To An Early 2000’s Sleeper

This early-2000’s sleeper car may look like a bean but it drives like a dream. In 2003, Mercury released its performance spec version of its mid-size sedan the Grand Marquis. The New car was called the Mercury Marauder and just like its Crown Victoria brother at the time, its looks were very deceitful. Following the “bean-like” structure of its counterpart the Marauder followed in the footsteps of the popular sleeper car shtick that had been growing in popularity at the time.
CARS

