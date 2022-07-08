High School Sports 7-7

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a few showers and storms Monday, quiet conditions will return the next several days as high pressure builds over the region. Get the sunglasses ready to go, as we’ll be stuck on repeat for for the next couple of days. Plenty of sunshine can be expected as a result of high pressure building over the Great Plains and lower Great Lakes. You’ll notice a drop in the humidity as you step outside this morning. The comfortable conditions were driven by Monday’s cold front that brought a few showers and storms to the area.

