ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

High School Sports 7-7

By JD Raucci
hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Even though fall sports practices are still about a month or so away,...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Collies compete in herding sheep for national title

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A contest of canines came to Three Sisters Park over the weekend for a national competition of a unique variety. The Land of Lincoln Border Collie Club hosted the nationally ranked Border Collie Sheep Herding Competition through Sunday. Handlers from ten states as far as Maryland came out to show off their dogs’ skills. The courses used to compete are set up to simulate work the Collies do on sheep ranches, moving farm animals around an open area in controlled circuits.
LINCOLN, IL
hoiabc.com

Parking break idea never makes it to a vote in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Bloomington city council never did vote on the idea Monday night after several questions came up about repeat parking ticket offenders, more than 50 of them, and whether they should have to pay. Under the proposal, the Bloomington would have accepted a partial payment on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carl Cannon to retire from Peoria Park District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 21 years of service, Peoria Park District’s Carl Cannon is retiring. The announcement came from Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill Monday morning, saying a press conference is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Cannon and everything he has contributed to the district.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local group teaches home defense

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Good Shepherd Defense in Peoria is teaching conceal carry homeowners how to protect their home with the use of their weapons. The class reviewed the legal precedent of protecting one’s home and family, laying out what a gunowner can and can’t do in the event of their home invasion, and what firearms are best for home defense.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Bloomington, IL
Education
City
Golf, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Wilmette, IL
City
Roanoke, IL
Bloomington, IL
Sports
hoiabc.com

‘Long COVID’ study taking root in Central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Long COVID’ is the relatively new term to describe lasting affects from COVID infection. Now, a new multi-million dollar study will work to find the causes of long term symptoms and how to prevent and/or treat it. The University of Illinois College of...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Plenty of sunshine ahead

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a few showers and storms Monday, quiet conditions will return the next several days as high pressure builds over the region. Get the sunglasses ready to go, as we’ll be stuck on repeat for for the next couple of days. Plenty of sunshine can be expected as a result of high pressure building over the Great Plains and lower Great Lakes. You’ll notice a drop in the humidity as you step outside this morning. The comfortable conditions were driven by Monday’s cold front that brought a few showers and storms to the area.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

What’s next for Peoria’s Carl Cannon?

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Park District will be celebrating Carl Cannon’s many years of service and achievements with a news conference on Wednesday, July 13 at the Noble Center. Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said in a release that Cannon officially retired on June 30, after 21...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Abc#The Illini Elite League
hoiabc.com

Over 70 Children vaccinated at OSF St. Francis this weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At OSF St. Francis approximately 70 children received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend. It’s a three-dose regimen with the second dose available three weeks after the first and the last one eight weeks after the second shot. Parents can...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Dumpster fire breaks out at Champaign Central High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to Champaign Central High School on Sunday to battle a fire that started in a dumpster next to the school. The fire started around 1 p.m. District employee Elizabeth Stegmaier said she was told that a group of contractors working on school renovations discovered the fire and attempted to put the fire out with extinguishers; those efforts did not succeed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

Little libraries burned to ground across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON – A recent uptick in book boxes being set on fire have spread throughout the Twin City area. Little libraries throughout Bloomington-Normal have recently been set ablaze and burned to the ground. A victim of burned little libraries throughout Bloomington, Bob Williams, doesn’t understand the recent hate.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
hoiabc.com

Fantastic cars at the King of the Streets Car Show

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some of the area’s fanciest and fastest cars pulled up to the King of the Streets Car Show on Saturday. Presented by the Flossin Car Club, about 200 cars were expected to park at the Peoria Expo Gardens to show off their hot parts.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man expected to be OK after Sunday night shooting

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a fight between two men in the 3400 block of West Sunburst Lane Sunday night. Peoria Police located the man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg and lower back, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local furniture store hosts family-fun fundraising event

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Steger’s Furniture store hosted a fundraising event at their store for the first time, to benefit the St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run. The family-friendly event featured a dunk tank, Kona Ice Truck, face painting, and more. Families purchased tickets for the different activities.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local chaplains serving Peoria police and community members

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– the Peoria Police Department offers resources for those seeking spiritual guidance. A group of pastors, preachers, and rabbi’s form the department’s Chaplain Office. Pastor Martin Johnson, the head chaplain, said he believes the participating chaplains are answering their callings. “We have a great team...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria fire officials investigating house fire

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened Sunday night. They were called to the 900 block of S. Sumner Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived on scene, the saw flames coming out the window on the first floor of...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

‘Lucky to be alive’: unexpected accident ends with a miracle

FAIRMOUNT, Ill., (WCIA) — Nate Becraft is a high school senior thankful to be alive. He doesn’t remember too many details of the day that changed his life.  On April 13, Becraft suddenly fell in his house in Fairmount. His grandma found him on the stairs and an ambulance quickly brought him to Carle Foundation […]
FAIRMOUNT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy