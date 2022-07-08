COVID-19: How Cases in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC metro area consists of Catawba County, Burke County, Caldwell County, and one other county. As of July 5, there were 30,116.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hickory residents, 12.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, Catawba County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 5, there were 31,780.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Catawba County, the most of any county in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Caldwell County, there were 28,506.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 418,345 31,400.0 1,699 127.5 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 55,950 31,356.3 241 135.1 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 50,790 31,097.7 501 306.8 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 110,430 30,116.3 1,398 381.3 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 746,030 29,307.1 6,013 236.2 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 41,926 28,583.7 475 323.8 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 55,302 28,350.0 384 196.9 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 145,494 28,028.1 1,126 216.9 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 182,587 27,406.6 1,687 253.2 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 33,035 26,726.7 412 333.3 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 31,579 25,306.5 277 222.0 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 191,185 25,087.8 1,992 261.4 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 155,293 24,779.7 828 132.1 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 70,467 24,439.1 534 185.2 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 104,865 23,080.2 1,227 270.1

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.