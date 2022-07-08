COVID-19: Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area consists of just Kings County. As of July 5, there were 38,371.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hanford residents, the third highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hanford-Corcoran metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 70,221 38,860.3 944 522.4 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 57,823 38,371.9 448 297.3 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 142,804 30,916.8 1,499 324.5 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 46,232 29,744.0 372 239.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 251,830 28,370.7 2,344 264.1 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,748,075 28,288.2 39,157 295.5 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,287,518 28,232.1 14,318 314.0 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 75,355 27,767.1 830 305.8 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 272,617 27,690.3 2,777 282.1 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 889,129 26,812.7 5,336 160.9 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 144,052 26,519.4 1,674 308.2 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 191,360 25,768.8 2,252 303.3 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 42,712 24,765.0 351 203.5 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 102,672 23,689.3 743 171.4 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 200,004 23,605.9 1,514 178.7 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 99,498 22,519.6 455 103.0 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 100,137 22,511.3 699 157.1 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 63,237 22,411.4 486 172.2 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 30,545 21,876.8 144 103.1 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 501,334 21,646.7 4,250 183.5 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 38,553 21,512.5 570 318.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 58,164 21,230.7 266 97.1 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 409,199 20,585.0 2,448 123.1 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 101,048 20,218.8 493 98.6 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 929,725 19,775.8 5,156 109.7 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 43,124 19,096.9 434 192.2

