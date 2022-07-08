COVID-19: Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Homosassa Springs, FL metro area consists of just Citrus County. As of July 5, there were 22,221.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Homosassa Springs residents, the 50th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Homosassa Springs metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Homosassa Springs, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,408,351 39,541.7 22,247 365.3 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 121,838 31,878.3 1,077 281.8 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 217,814 31,741.2 3,034 442.1 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 747,010 29,773.6 6,705 267.2 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 429,907 28,592.3 5,344 355.4 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 207,056 28,076.6 2,208 299.4 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 136,536 27,964.6 1,957 400.8 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 90,035 27,805.8 946 292.2 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 48,762 26,768.6 832 456.7 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 72,486 26,643.8 911 334.9 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 822,621 26,554.5 10,380 335.1 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 206,887 25,741.5 3,147 391.6 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 148,440 25,352.4 2,168 370.3 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 88,667 25,080.8 2,143 606.2 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 25,715 24,860.5 696 672.9 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 91,861 24,730.2 1,015 273.3 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 114,366 24,229.5 1,881 398.5 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 152,701 23,627.4 2,393 370.3 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 36,012 23,386.1 669 434.4 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 32,258 22,221.0 992 683.3 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 39,669 21,908.5 828 457.3 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 24,300 19,433.2 592 473.4

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.