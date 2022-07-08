COVID-19: Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Harrisonburg, VA metro area consists of Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg. As of July 5, there were 21,926.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Harrisonburg residents, the 42nd lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Harrisonburg metro area, Harrisonburg city has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 5, there were 26,437.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Harrisonburg city, the most of any county in Harrisonburg, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Rockingham County, there were 18,932.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Harrisonburg.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Harrisonburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Harrisonburg, VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 32,492 26,709.2 398 327.2 49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 34,934 25,384.2 407 295.7 31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 64,594 24,687.0 883 337.5 40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 72,922 23,297.1 1,084 346.3 40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 291,021 22,923.5 3,391 267.1 13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 37,927 22,740.1 396 237.4 25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 29,284 21,926.2 396 296.5 47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 376,628 21,378.3 3,963 224.9 16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 43,780 20,320.7 389 180.6

