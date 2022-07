CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog are honoring Raisy, an award-winning member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) K-9 Investigative Unit, who is retiring after 10 years of sniffing out forest fires and chasing down arsonists. “Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy they bring, but some dogs rise above that,” Gov. Justice said. “Investigative K-9’s like Raisy take their four-legged duty to the next level. Raisy has been solving crimes and winning awards for years and we are so appreciative of her...

