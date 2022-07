PARKERSBURG — Division Street will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Artsbridge Music in the Park concert series at the bandshell in Parkersburg City Park. The local band, fresh off a performance at the Riverfront Roar in Marietta, is a five-piece group from Parkersburg that has performed together for more than six years, playing top rock hits from the 1980s to the 2000s, including the Foo Fighters, Bowling for Soup, Weezer and Green Day. Division Street also performs classics from The Beatles, Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO