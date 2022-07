This intersection is closed due to utility work for private construction on the north side of Main Street. The expected date of completion is Friday, July 15. 96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is closed to thru traffic until July 19 for improvements associated with the city of Indianapolis and The Edge apartment construction project. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO