Picture This:Quality Poultry Co. Demolition

Charles R.R. Neale Sr., 90, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday morning, July 11th at the Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness. He was born on the Neale family farm along the Ohio River in Briscoe, WV, on Nov. 7th, 1931, the youngest son of the late Henry C. & Sarah E. Neale. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949, and attended Marietta College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Infantry Division, and proudly wore his 82nd Airborne hat until his final days on Earth. After coming home following his enlistment, he worked most days tending farmland and in the evenings worked for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel as district manager.

VIENNA, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO