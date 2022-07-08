ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Picture This:Quality Poultry Co. Demolition

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Crews with Bosley Construction...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has released a calendar of events for this weekend. * Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wednesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m. until Sept. 4. * “Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles Richard Reece Neale Sr.

Charles R.R. Neale Sr., 90, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday morning, July 11th at the Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness. He was born on the Neale family farm along the Ohio River in Briscoe, WV, on Nov. 7th, 1931, the youngest son of the late Henry C. & Sarah E. Neale. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949, and attended Marietta College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Infantry Division, and proudly wore his 82nd Airborne hat until his final days on Earth. After coming home following his enlistment, he worked most days tending farmland and in the evenings worked for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel as district manager.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — SW Resources will hold a job fair for employees and clients 10-noon on July 28. The Job Fair will be open to the public from noon-2 p.m. Several organizations are confirmed to attend. For more information, call Jason at 304-699-2737. ***. Belpre Historical Society porch sale. BELPRE...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tastes and Tunes resonates on downtown Parkersburg street

PARKERSBURG — People from around the Mid-Ohio Valley filled the 700 block of Market Street Saturday evening to enjoy music, food and beverages at the Parkersburg Art Center’s second annual Tastes and Tunes event. “This embodies what we want people to feel the Art Center is,” said Jessie...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Athens County landslide repair project starts today

ATHENS — A landslide repair project starting today in Athens County is among dozens of Ohio Department of Transportation projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports another 22 COVID deaths as data catches up

CHARLESTON — After multiple days without any reported COVID-related deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 22 fatalities attributed to the virus Monday. The dead ranged in age from a 44-year-old woman from Jefferson County to a 96-year-old woman from Wayne County and included two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre City Council receives updates on sewer, 911 services

BELPRE — Belpre City officials are in talks with the Washington County Commission on issues involving sewer service and 911 dispatching. At Monday’s meeting of Belpre City Council, Mayor Mike Lorentz said he, Safety Service Director Connie Hoblitzell and City Law Director Tom Webster met at the end of June with the Washington County Commission to discuss the contract between Belpre and the county regarding sewer service provided by the city to the county in the area north of the city.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Jan Dils’ Freedom 5k run returns after pandemic pause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019 Jan Dils held their freedom 5k run. For the last two years the event switched to a fully virtual event but many people were excited to get back to in-person running. In it’s return the freedom 5k run held over...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Name of victim, additional details released in boating fatality

PARKERSBURG — Additional details have been released in a fatal boating accident that remains under investigation by state and federal authorities. Jackie Jones, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, died after a pleasure boat he was on was struck by a barge on July 1, said Capt. Christopher Lester, with the District 6 office of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
LANCASTER, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Returns to Area With Four Stops Including One in Clarksburg

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Ritchie, Doddridge, and Harrison counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Pennsboro Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to 4...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission backs grant effort to keep deputy at school

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission approved applying for a PRO Grant for a deputy to remain stationed at an area school. Grant Consultant Toni Tiano appeared before the commission Monday to discuss the application and what the grant will include. “It is a continuation of the program they...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rebecca Lynne Byrd

Rebecca Lynne Byrd, 50, of Parkersburg died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville with Pastor Joe Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation 11-1 p.m. prior to the service.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Special Delivery from the VA

PARKERSBURG — Staff from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center visited World War II veteran Vernon Dellinger at his Parkersburg residence Friday to celebrate his 101st birthday. Members of his VA Home-Based Primary Care Team presented him with a birthday cake, card, balloons and a handmade, wooden American flag. He also received a Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center coin, Quilt of Valor and a birthday card on behalf of the center’s executive leadership team, staff and volunteers. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thomas R. White

Thomas R. White, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on July 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithfield, VA, on May 22, 1941, and was the son of the late Virgil and Pearline White. Tom graduated from Clendenin High School in 1960, and went...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Jackson County rollover crash

KENNA, W.Va. — One person is dead after a rollover crash along Interstate 77 South in Jackson County. It happened at mile marker 123 between the Goldtown and Kenna exits at around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the wreck involved a sport utility vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP will be doing some electrical work at our transmission site on Tuesday, July 12. Because of this our over-the-air channels WTAP (NBC), WOVA (FOX), WIYE (CBS), METV, CW, and Pinpoint Weather stations will be off the air from Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Salt of the Earth: Mission of well-being crystal clear at Parkersburg shop

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg couple has capitalized on their interests and opened a spiritual healing boutique and coffee shop. The Gypsy Willow Metaphysical Cafe at 3009B Murdoch Ave. is the collaboration of Jessica Southall and her boyfriend Chris Posey. Posey handles the coffee shop, and Southall is in charge of metaphysical tools.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department receives $50K to support COVID-19 response

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has received a $50,000 award to support COVID-19 response efforts through its Medical Reserve Corps. The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. The network comprises approximately 200,000 volunteers in roughly 800 community-based units throughout the United States and its territories.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta got to bring back a fun, family friendly event to the city for the first time in two years. The powerboat series made it’s return at the Riverfront Roar event this weekend. People of all ages attended the riverside event as they watched on...
MARIETTA, OH

