Judy Lynn (Clem) Holley

Erma L. Crouser Miracle, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away May 31, 2022. A memorial ceremony will be celebrated for Erma at Leavitt Funeral Home on July 14, 2022. There will be visitation from 12-2 p.m. and a service following at the Funeral Home. She will be buried next to her husband and best friend, Marvin at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the memorial service. A reception will follow the funeral at the Leavitt Family Center at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO