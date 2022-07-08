Free/reduced meal application open for upcoming school year

Buy Now Students line up to get lunch in the Jane Macon Middles School cafeteria. The Brunswick News/File

The upcoming expiration of several COVID-19 pandemic-related waivers will require parents of Glynn County Schools students who are eligible for free and reduced lunch to reapply ahead of the first day of school.

The free and reduced lunch application went live on July 1, and parents are asked to complete the form ahead of the new school year, which begins Aug. 9.

“The USDA waivers all expire at the end of summer, and so we’ll go back to our normal operating procedures — what they were before COVID,” said Shelley Daniel, director of school nutrition for Glynn County Schools.

Federal waivers have been in place since early in the pandemic, which started in March 2020, that have allowed all students to have free breakfast and lunch every day. Waivers also allowed the district to provide free meal bags to anyone 18 or younger when schools were closed and provide free meal bags to students enrolled in virtual learning.

All students will continue to receive breakfast at no charge. But most students who were enrolled for free and reduced meals previously will not automatically be re-enrolled.

“Typically, parents fill out an application, and at the beginning of the school year their eligibility from the previous year rolls over,” Daniel said. “But under these circumstances, not all of the eligibilities are rolling over. So we need these parents to complete the free and reduced application before school starts or they could return as paid status.”

Students who qualify as “direct certified,” including those whose families receive certain federal or state benefits, who are migrants or who are homeless, will automatically be signed up for free and reduced lunch.

Before the pandemic, around 63% of students in Glynn County public schools were eligible for free/reduced meals, Daniel said.

Around 4,500 students — or about 35% of students enrolled in Glynn County public schools — were directly certified.

Parents can find the application and needed information online at www.glynn.k12.ga.us. On the district’s homepage, go to the “Department” tab and click on “Food & Nutrition.”

Each school’s front office also has paper applications available, although district staff encourage families to apply online if possible.

Computers will be available at every open house event, where parents can complete the forms.

Daniel’s team urges parents to fill out the application as early as possible because of the influx of paperwork school district staff must process to get all students signed up for the program ahead of the new school year.

“When parents fill out an application, we go ahead and print a letter and mail it to them to let them know, ‘Hey, we did get your application, we’ve processed it and this is your child’s eligibility,’” Daniel said. “The sooner they fill that out, they get that response back to let them know what that eligibility is or if there’s more information we need.”

Nutrition department staff have stayed busy during the summer months getting meals to thousands of students every week. A total of 73,137 meals were served in June through curbside distributions at four schools and service to students in summer school, athletic camps and other programs.

This month, curbside service will be offered at Brunswick High every Tuesday through July 26.