Art Fest returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As part of the “All American Pet Photo Day”, KMID ABC Big 2 and Fox 24 would like to share our all American Pets with you. And, we would like to remind you to spay/neuter and vaccinate your animals.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Rusty Taco restaurant officially opened today in Midland. The taco restaurant located in San Miguel Square in Midland is the first of the chain restaurant in West Texas. “Rusty always said tacos are the most important meal of the day and we hope that the people...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Gilli’s Mobile Diner, based in Midland, is looking to shake up the food truck business in more ways than one. You’ve seen food trucks and probably even enjoyed a bite or two from a restaurant on wheels. But what about a food bus? You...
ODESSA, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — Odessa city officials are still investigating what caused a massive water line break that left the city without water for 48 hours last month. But they’ve shared one important detail: The water line was about 60 years old. “Aging water systems are common...
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa played host for the Southern Territorial competition, which brings in some of the quickest hands in the country. "When people come and ask us what we're doing and we say professional gun fighters they get pretty excited about that," said Windmill Kid, Match Director for the Sothern Territorial.
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Apollo is a one-year-old cattle breed mix with beautiful tricolor markings. He was found as a stray and taken in by an older couple who really liked him but found he had...
MIDLAND, Texas — Since the start of summer, a lot of places has seen a rise in COVID-19 including right here in the Permian Basin. "We have seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations," said Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist for Midland Memorial Hospital. The good news is that...
It seems like every time we turn around, something new is going up in a new spot. I don't know about you, but it is not unusual for me to be going about my business on any given day and something catches my eye like wow, there is a new so and so there or wow, I guess that location is getting a new (insert business here.) Midland Odessa is growing by the day!
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oncor is reporting that power is restored to all of the impacted area. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,400 homes in Midland. According to the Oncor outage map at 11:20 p.m. Friday, the estimated time of restoration...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said a child in her care was found walking alone near Loop 250. Hannia Hernandez, 21, has been charged with child endangerment. According to an affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. on July 7, a man called 911 and said he had found a child […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A man is dead after crossing the street and being hit by two vehicles, that’s according to Odessa Police. On Sunday at 11:28 pm, the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to a major accident at 42nd and Golder. The investigation revealed that...
Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store and then got caught breaking into a truck. Bobby Lopez Ramos, 34, has been charged with burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle. According to an affidavit, on July 6, Ramos was caught on camera breaking the […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted and injured his wife. Jorge Romo Jr., 26, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Van Street to investigate a […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on July 9 at 11:32 p.m. 41-year-old Travis Griffin of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation by Texas DPS revealed that a 2018 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on SH-158,...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a local family at gunpoint, all to steal a single cell phone. Anthony Fuentes, 19, is facing six counts of aggravated robbery. According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department were...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her husband because she was angry he had been prescribed medication for erectile dysfunction. 46-year-old Michelle Herman has been charged with Assault/Family Violence. On July 7, officers were called to the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Smith […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital. The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local […]
OPD asking for help to identify second suspect ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is behind bars after police said he robbed a woman at knifepoint earlier this year. 35-year-old Duran Oshay Haynes has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 27, Haynes and another unknown man robbed a game […]
