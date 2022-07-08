ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 7/8

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MpX9_0gYVv9YL00

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Courtney and Kyle Hart, Toledo, girl, July 6.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Ashanti Autman, Toledo, boy, July 6.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Erika Tucker, Toledo, boy, July 2.

Shakiya Williams, Toledo, girl, July 3.

Taylor Mauder, Delta, Ohio, boy, July 3.

Marissa and Shane Spring, Sylvania, boy, July 4.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

June 30, 2022

Raymond Flores, 41, industrial oven operator, and Emily Rodriguez, 35, industrial operator, both of Adrian.

John Trowbridge II, 44, therapeutic program worker, and Amber Hoover, 39, nurse, both of Toledo.

Alex Harwell III, 40, bartender, and Christina Norman, 38, oncology purchasing coordinator, both of Toledo.

Jacob Bray, 39, truck driver, of Toledo, and Erin Johns, 26, sales associate, of Perrysburg.

Kyle Row, 26, financial advisor, and Lindsay Schiavone, 51, veterinarian, both of Oregon.

Eddie Parks, Jr., 65, retired, and Lora Brooks, 51, production, both of Toledo.

Ryan Salazar, 22, financial adviser, of Toledo, and Kathryn Wallace, 24, administrative assistant, of Sylvania.

James Schlachter, 41, physical therapy assistant, and Angela Braun, 42, nurse, both of Toledo.

Kevin Johnson, Jr., 40, manufacturer, Kevena Cooke, 42, both of Toledo.

Justin Lusher, 35, sales manager, and Megan Bartel, 34, nurse, both of Toledo.

Serigo Magallanes, 44, manager, and Taylor Burkhardt, 31, accountant, both of Whitehouse.

July 1, 2022

James Worley, 21, machine attendant, and Kiera Dixon, 19, cook, both of Maumee.

Patrick Schneider, 25, disability specialist, of Toledo, and Mary Bento, 25, accountant, of Lakewood, Ohio.

Keith Barga, 69, retired, and Andrea Cody, 70, retired, both of Sylvania.

Seth Liaros, 26, accountant, and Ruby Lawrence, 26, preceptor/​scheduler, both of Toledo.

Eddie Cline, Jr., 28, water emergency technician, and Rachel Adams, 26, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.

Steven Sten, 57, buyer, and Amy Burgard, 52, manager, both of Toledo.

Tyler Richardson, 27, IT manager, and Justin Vasquez, 29, cook, both of Toledo.

Keith Bombrys, 33, sales representative, and Sophia Minchella, 37, radiographer, both of Toledo.

Layla Dia, 24, staffing administrator, and Mara Chio, 26, assistant manager, both of Sylvania.

Nicole Kesling, 39, mechanical insulator, and Stacey LaDuke, 43, self-employed, both of Oregon.

James Putman IV, 36, carpenter, and Theresa Tokles, 33, cashier, both of Oregon.

Joel Pietrzak, 23, electrician, and Kaitlyn Slough, 21, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Victor Garduno, Jr., 45, and Morgan Sielschott, 31, nurse, both of Toledo.

Michael Garczynski, 45, forklift driver, and Amanda Tavarez, 42, technician, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Camron Wheeler, shot in the 3100 block of North Detroit.

Timothy Scheuer, assaulted and wrist broken in the 2000 block of Ashland.

Robberies

Paul Coltrane, Jr., wallet from the 3100 block of North Detroit.

Sierra George, cell phone from the 4400 block of Lewis.

Jessika Teneyck, items from business in the 300 block of West Bancroft.

Burglaries

Alexia Young, television and dresser from residence in the 1800 block of Christian.

Meldon Brown, items from the 3300 block of Mercer.

C. Hildebrand, items from residence in the 2100 block of Broadway.

Thefts

Cheyenne Gilbert, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 6300 block of Bancroft.

Dicks Sporting Goods, merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Devon McElya, pistol from vehicle in the 800 block of Butler.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Toddler shoots west Toledo man in face

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were dispatched to a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department station shortly after midnight on Monday in response to a gunshot wound. Frederick Marsh Jr. and his girlfriend drove to Station 11 seeking help after Marsh had been shot in the face by a toddler residing in a west Toledo home on Fryer Avenue, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent the week of June 13 checking food establishments in Perrysburg, Bowling Green and Rossford. The following inspection was done June 13. During a complaint inspection, Swig, 219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had four critical and one non-critical violations. A customer reported on June 10 that...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maumee, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Monroe, OH
City
Whitehouse, OH
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL 11

Monthlong south Toledo police initiative nets 150 arrests; 25 guns seized

TOLEDO, Ohio — A monthlong Toledo police initiative in south Toledo netted more than 150 arrests and the seizure of two dozen firearms. The police department teamed up with local, state and federal agencies for Operation STAR (South Toledo Area Response) starting June 13. The effort was the fourth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in connection to a breaking and entering. The suspects are eight, 11 and 13-years-old. The incident occurred on Friday, July 8 around 8:40 p.m. when an alarm activation went off at a business...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Delroy Chance Angel annual cleat giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation is making sure kids in Northwest Ohio have the equipment they need to hit the gridiron this year. July 9 was the fourth annual football cleats giveaway event. At the Bethlehem Life Center, families could get a pair of cleats...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Promedica Toledo Hospital#Sylvania
13abc.com

TPD seeking help to identify theft suspects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help with identifying two theft suspects. According to a TPD Facebook post, the male and female suspects were involved in two thefts on June 6 and June 9. According to TPD, the pair stole six TVs, an air conditioner and a generator.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bike-packing trips takes riders and veterans on new journeys

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, a group of bikers braved the heat and rode the pavement for nearly 30 miles to support local veterans. The group rode from Wersell's Bike Shop in Toledo to H.O.O.V.E.S. Ranch in Swanton. They camped overnight and hopped back on their bikes coming back Sunday to ride the near 30 miles again.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Fire breaks out at vacant north Toledo warehouse Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a vacant warehouse in north Toledo Friday morning. According to the Toledo Fire Department, they responded to the call at 1401 Champlain Street and are putting out hotspots after getting the fire under control. The TFRD said there were cars inside...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
13abc.com

TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is recovering after a toddler reportedly shot him in the face. It happened early Sunday morning in the 5800 block of Fryer Ave. According to Toledo Police, officers responded to a Toledo Fire and Rescue Department station for a call on a shooting victim. Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. His girlfriend drove him there looking for help.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 16-year-old shot on Franklin Avenue Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Franklin Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department. Shell casings were found on the street by police. TPD confirmed that the victim, who was 16 years old, was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

St. Francis de Sales student shot and killed Saturday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating after two 17-year-olds were shot in a car Saturday afternoon in the 3,000 block of Lockwood Avenue. Officers responded at 1:08 p.m. and found two people shot. We're told the first victim, identified as Marvelous Walton, 17, died at the scene. The other, identified as Marcquise Waites, 17, was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

7/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Fremont man accused of running drug manufacturing lab

Fremont, Ohio — A Fremont man was arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop which led to his home being searched by investigators. At approximately 8 p.m., a marked police vehicle patrolling the area of Birchard Park witnessed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Oldest WWII veteran in Sandusky County still carving out time for his favorite hobby

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The year was 1922. King Tut’s tomb was discovered, Warren G. Harding was President of the United States, and Tony Picciuto was born. Tony lives in Gibsonburg. He is the oldest World War II vet in all of Sandusky County. He says his longevity is due in large part to a hobby he picked up in his 80s.
13abc.com

10th annual Pizza Palooza, get tickets now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual Pizza Palooza event on Friday, July 22 from 5 P.M. to 11 P.M. and July 23 from 4 P.M. to 11 P.M. The event is hosted by Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce but is proudly presented by Sofo Foods and Grogan’s Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at Centennial Terrace.
SYLVANIA, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy