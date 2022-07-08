Daily Log: 7/8

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Courtney and Kyle Hart, Toledo, girl, July 6.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Ashanti Autman, Toledo, boy, July 6.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Erika Tucker, Toledo, boy, July 2.

Shakiya Williams, Toledo, girl, July 3.

Taylor Mauder, Delta, Ohio, boy, July 3.

Marissa and Shane Spring, Sylvania, boy, July 4.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

June 30, 2022

Raymond Flores, 41, industrial oven operator, and Emily Rodriguez, 35, industrial operator, both of Adrian.

John Trowbridge II, 44, therapeutic program worker, and Amber Hoover, 39, nurse, both of Toledo.

Alex Harwell III, 40, bartender, and Christina Norman, 38, oncology purchasing coordinator, both of Toledo.

Jacob Bray, 39, truck driver, of Toledo, and Erin Johns, 26, sales associate, of Perrysburg.

Kyle Row, 26, financial advisor, and Lindsay Schiavone, 51, veterinarian, both of Oregon.

Eddie Parks, Jr., 65, retired, and Lora Brooks, 51, production, both of Toledo.

Ryan Salazar, 22, financial adviser, of Toledo, and Kathryn Wallace, 24, administrative assistant, of Sylvania.

James Schlachter, 41, physical therapy assistant, and Angela Braun, 42, nurse, both of Toledo.

Kevin Johnson, Jr., 40, manufacturer, Kevena Cooke, 42, both of Toledo.

Justin Lusher, 35, sales manager, and Megan Bartel, 34, nurse, both of Toledo.

Serigo Magallanes, 44, manager, and Taylor Burkhardt, 31, accountant, both of Whitehouse.

July 1, 2022

James Worley, 21, machine attendant, and Kiera Dixon, 19, cook, both of Maumee.

Patrick Schneider, 25, disability specialist, of Toledo, and Mary Bento, 25, accountant, of Lakewood, Ohio.

Keith Barga, 69, retired, and Andrea Cody, 70, retired, both of Sylvania.

Seth Liaros, 26, accountant, and Ruby Lawrence, 26, preceptor/​scheduler, both of Toledo.

Eddie Cline, Jr., 28, water emergency technician, and Rachel Adams, 26, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.

Steven Sten, 57, buyer, and Amy Burgard, 52, manager, both of Toledo.

Tyler Richardson, 27, IT manager, and Justin Vasquez, 29, cook, both of Toledo.

Keith Bombrys, 33, sales representative, and Sophia Minchella, 37, radiographer, both of Toledo.

Layla Dia, 24, staffing administrator, and Mara Chio, 26, assistant manager, both of Sylvania.

Nicole Kesling, 39, mechanical insulator, and Stacey LaDuke, 43, self-employed, both of Oregon.

James Putman IV, 36, carpenter, and Theresa Tokles, 33, cashier, both of Oregon.

Joel Pietrzak, 23, electrician, and Kaitlyn Slough, 21, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Victor Garduno, Jr., 45, and Morgan Sielschott, 31, nurse, both of Toledo.

Michael Garczynski, 45, forklift driver, and Amanda Tavarez, 42, technician, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Camron Wheeler, shot in the 3100 block of North Detroit.

Timothy Scheuer, assaulted and wrist broken in the 2000 block of Ashland.

Robberies

Paul Coltrane, Jr., wallet from the 3100 block of North Detroit.

Sierra George, cell phone from the 4400 block of Lewis.

Jessika Teneyck, items from business in the 300 block of West Bancroft.

Burglaries

Alexia Young, television and dresser from residence in the 1800 block of Christian.

Meldon Brown, items from the 3300 block of Mercer.

C. Hildebrand, items from residence in the 2100 block of Broadway.

Thefts

Cheyenne Gilbert, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 6300 block of Bancroft.

Dicks Sporting Goods, merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Devon McElya, pistol from vehicle in the 800 block of Butler.