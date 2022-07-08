ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 7/8

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs adopted

Dog adopted out July 5 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull” mix, gray male; stray brought to shelter Feb. 23 by Stephanye Tooson, Kinder Road, Toledo, from the 1300 block of Addington, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and brown brindle female; stray picked up by a control officer May 5 at 2742 Elm St., Toledo.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed July 5 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” gray and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered July 5 by Robert Anneshensley, Trust Drive, Holland.

Labrador retriever, black male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (11 years old, unable to walk); surrendered July 5 by Robert Hill, Elysian Avenue, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Comments / 0

