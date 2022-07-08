Everything you need to know about the world’s first floating city

It’s only 5 p.m. in Santa Teresa but the sky is already turning a hazy shade of rose and lilac. At the edge of my private plunge pool in my villa suite at Pasha, a heron takes methodical steps along the concrete ledge, its reflection rippling through the water. Above me, in a tangle of tropical cenízaro and mango trees, a family of howler monkeys play and swing through the canopy. I close my book and place it on the teakwood table, unfurling myself from the hanging rattan chair I’ve made my home for the last few hours. I walk about ten paces down a pebbled path, careful to dodge the many hermit crabs along the way, until my feet touch sand. Ahead of me is Playa Hermosa, a wind-swept coastline where there appears to be nothing but tropical jungle for miles. The beach is virtually empty, save for a few evening surfers enjoying the last waves of the day and their beach-bound dogs awaiting their return.

