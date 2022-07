Blxst has shared the music video for his song ‘Couldn’t Wait for It’, one of the standouts from his latest project Before You Go which came out back in April. The LA based singer plots a scheme with Rick Ross and makes the deal happen while giving viewers a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle he has these days as well as the grind he has to do in the studio and on stage. Watch the clip directed by madebyJAMES below.

