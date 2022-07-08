Church news

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday's Bible Study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on...

Church votes to remove controversial pastor after learning of addiction to prescription meds

The controversial minister of a Sidney church who garnered headlines touring the state, appearing alongside conservative politicians and railing against a number of issues, including critical race theory and LGBTQ rights, has been “disqualified” as the pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church. A statement by the Fellowship Baptist Church released Monday afternoon explains: “During the several […] The post Church votes to remove controversial pastor after learning of addiction to prescription meds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Book of Mormon: Newcastle audiences greeted by real church elders

Mormons have used a bawdy and risqué musical which pokes fun at their church as an awareness-raising opportunity. The Book of Mormon, which satirises The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and religion in general, is playing at Newcastle's Theatre Royal. Theatregoers said church members approaching them...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Our Christian foundation

The United States was founded on Christian principles. The “Embarkation of the Mayflower” is a massive painting in the capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. It shows the Pilgrims gathered around an open Bible. Biblical principles guided the writing of the Mayflower Compact – the first governing document in our country. The Supreme Court rendered a unanimous decision in The Church of the Holy Trinity v. the United States in which the opinion declared that America is a “Christian Nation.” This does not mean it is the State religion or that other religions are not welcomed to be practiced.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Religious services for July 10

Sunday Holy Eucharist service 10 a.m. Sunday service 10:30-noon, livestreamed on Facebook. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday Services 10 a.m. with childcare and children programs; 6 p.m. adult bible fellowships and children’s classes. Midweek prayer gathering 7 p.m. Thursday with Children to Christ and HEART for Christ. Pacific...
American churches closing faster than new ones can open

Churches are closing at a record pace in the U.S. as less than 50% of Americans are saying they are members of a church. "Sometimes you got to ask yourself the question, ‘Are we doing the good Lord’s work by just keeping the doors open?’" said Paul Coston, who was the minister of the Ragsdale Church of Christ in Tennessee before it closed earlier this year, according to WTVR.
Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
Pastor John Gray in critical care unit of hospital

Pastor John Gray was rushed to the emergency unit of his local hospital and put in the critical care unit, his wife explained on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Aventer Gray told her Instagram followers that her husband is in need of prayers after her husband suffered what she termed as a “saddle pulmonary embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots,” she penned on her page.
Woman pretends to go to church bingo so she can gamble all night at the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother lied to my father about going to church bingo, and he never found out. She always pretended she was going to bingo, but she would actually go with me to the casino. It was our little secret, and I never told him. I would have been in trouble with both of them. Besides, I enjoyed gambling at the casino, too.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COLUMN: Simply the Best

Sometimes the simplest verses in scripture are the most powerful. For example, 1 Corinthians 14:1a says, “Pursue Love.” We often make following Christ difficult. But Paul says it simply, “Pursue Love.”. Jesus died on the cross for you. Why? Simply because he loves you. He sees all...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

One in Christ

Critical race theory teaches that there are races that are oppressors and races that are oppressed. This is not what God intended, it is not what the Bible teaches. We are all one race. We may differ in the genetic expression of skin color and physical characteristics but we are all the same race. In Genesis 3:20 we are told that Adam named his wife Eve (Hebrew for “life” or “living”) because “She was the mother of all of the living.” Paul in Acts 17:26 taught that “God made from one man (father or blood) every nation (race) of mankind to live on all the face of the earth.” If we are all descendants of the first man and woman, then we are all one family and one race.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

