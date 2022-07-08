Church news

Critical race theory teaches that there are races that are oppressors and races that are oppressed. This is not what God intended, it is not what the Bible teaches. We are all one race. We may differ in the genetic expression of skin color and physical characteristics but we are all the same race. In Genesis 3:20 we are told that Adam named his wife Eve (Hebrew for “life” or “living”) because “She was the mother of all of the living.” Paul in Acts 17:26 taught that “God made from one man (father or blood) every nation (race) of mankind to live on all the face of the earth.” If we are all descendants of the first man and woman, then we are all one family and one race.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO