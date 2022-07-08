ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

New FCPS teacher training

Fairfax Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents as young as kindergarten can change their names and gender identity ‘without parent permission’. This week, at a local Fourth of July celebration, area mother Stephanie Lundquist-Arora caught sight of new teacher training at Fairfax County Public Schools for children as young as kindergarten, and she couldn’t believe her...

www.fairfaxtimes.com

Comments / 7

Related
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County slow to react to Bethesda church attacks

Montgomery County government initially kept quiet about the first two arson and vandalism attacks at Bethesda churches early Saturday, and County leaders have been slow to react to the third yesterday morning. County officials made no public announcement of several fires being set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and of the cemetery being vandalized at the Wildwood Baptist Church next door Saturday until late the next morning, about 10 hours after a third attack at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Arson and property damage at St. Jane's was significant enough that Sunday Masses had to be relocated to a gymnasium.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
City
Washington, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
State
Washington State
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Detroit News

More workers without degrees are landing jobs. Will it last?

Troy Groom, of Hyattsville, Md., was browsing social media this spring when he read something that made him perk up: Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced in March that the state government would strip bachelor's degree requirements from thousands of job listings. Groom had left Bowie State University when his first...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

23 Students Earn National Merit Scholarships

23 Montgomery County students in the class 0f 2022 have earned college and university-sponsored National Merit Scholarships in the latest and final round of awards from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Awardees are selected by each sponsoring college or university from a group of finalists in the 2022 National Merit...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
virginiapublicradio.org

Va. News: Fredericksburg bag tax, cell phones in the classroom

Mobile phones can be distractions for students in the classroom. But one local school board in Virginia believes it has the solution to that problem. And, Fredericksburg’s plastic bag tax is bringing in more revenue than the city expected or wanted. Those have been among the most read stories...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcps#Transgender Youth#Independent Women#Racism
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Virginia Mom, ER Doc Fighting Cancer

On July 6, Virginia physician Bonnie Yen received a diagnosis that would change her life: Abdominal carcinomatosis. Her colleagues from Holy Cross Hospital/Trinity Health are asking for the community’s help to support Yen in the tough times ahead. “Not only is she a talented Emergency Medicine physician, dedicated wife...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Covid cases plateau in Fairfax County, as new subvariant takes over U.S.

After dropping earlier this summer, Fairfax County’s COVID-19 caseload has essentially leveled off over the past month. With 297 new cases reported today (Monday), the Fairfax Health District is averaging 412 cases per day for the past week, thanks in part to a deluge of 641 cases on Friday (July 8), according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince William Co. leadership specialist: ‘Great Resignation’ calls for ‘authentic leadership’

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Good economic news — employers added 372,000 jobs in June, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6% where it has held steady since March and the private sector has regained the jobs it lost during the pandemic.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
MyChesCo

Smithsonian to Host National Education Summit for Teachers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This summer, the Smithsonian announced it will convene thousands of educators from across the nation for a National Education Summit. The goal of this summit is to discuss the importance of teaching inclusive, holistic and well-rounded content. The summit will feature more than 30 free sessions for educators, which will cover a variety of topics. This is a great opportunity for teachers to learn new strategies and resources that they can use in their classrooms.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Army sees progress on Fort Detrick groundwater contamination

FREDERICK, Md. — The U.S. Army says it is making progress in the long-running effort to address groundwater contamination at part of Fort Detrick that was used as a test site for the Army’s biological warfare program. The Army has been studying the groundwater problems on and around...
FREDERICK, MD
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
point2homes.com

2713 CHANBOURNE WAY, Vienna, Fairfax County, VA, 22181

**Open House Sunday, July 10th from 12 PM - 2 PM** Move-in ready townhome with tons of upgrades and 2 car garage! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout entire main and upper levels. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops (2022), Stainless steel range, dishwasher, & microwave (2022), Stainless steel refrigerator (2020), & Kitchen cabinets and floors refinished (2022). Spacious & open main level with two-sided gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms including an owner's suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/tub, plus vanity with 2 sinks. The finished lower level features a bedroom, full bath, and kitchenette. Entire home freshly painted (2022), Water heater (2022), Light fixtures and faucet fixtures (2022), Landscaping (2022), Roof (2020), Washer/Dryer (2019), AC (2018). Location can't be beat! Walkable to the Vienna Metro Station and public transit. Just off of 66 and quick access to Route 50 and 495 offers an easy commute to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Tysons, and surrounding areas! Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping options. Schedule your private showing today!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy