Rocky Mount, VA

Improvements unveiled at Celeste Park

By Molly Hunter
Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA June 28 ribbon cutting celebrated recent improvements to Rocky Mount’s Celeste Park, including three new dirt trails. “There’s about half a mile of trails in there now,” Rocky Mount Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said. “…We’ve added a stone path that gets you from the parking lot into the...

thefranklinnewspost.com

