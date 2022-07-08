ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County parks have great fishing spots

Cover picture for the articleOn a beautiful summer day, the banks of Burke Lake Park are crowded with anglers, looking for a nice spot along the over 4-mile perimeter of the lake. Out on the water, even more people are fishing, discernible from the banks by the fishing rods sticking out of their boats. For...

popville.com

NPS “we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year”

“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
WASHINGTON, DC
ourcommunitynow.com

Mule-Drawn Canal Boat Rides Return to Great Falls Tavern

If you’re looking for a fun activity this weekend, try a ride down the C&O Canal. After more than a two-year hiatus, the canal boat is up and running for the summer at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center. The boat was taken out of the water in early 2019 to have wood replaced and get a new paint job and rides were offered sporadically during the pandemic.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

All aboard: 2 new Amtrak routes in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Amtrak and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate new rail routes in two Virginia cities. The "Rail in Virginia" initiative reached its latest milestone with two new roundtrip routes in Roanoke and Norfolk. The new roundtrips started immediately on July 11, between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke. The train departs from D.C. at 8:05 a.m. making stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg arriving in Roanoke at 1 p.m.; it leaves Roanoke at 4:30 and gets back to D.C. at 9:28 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
point2homes.com

10505 LINFIELD ST, Fairfax, Fairfax County, VA, 22032

Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)
theburn.com

Meet the brothers behind an Ashburn restaurant and gas station empire

It’s a name nearly every Ashburn resident will recognize immediately — Rubino. As in Rubino’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant with two locations in Ashburn — in Ashburn Village and in the Broadlands. But the pizza joints are just scratching the surface of the small but growing...
ASHBURN, VA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near DC: 10 Great Pick-Your-Own Farms

It's summertime and the pickin' is easy—peach picking, that is! July and August are the months to go peach picking near DC because the fruit is ripe and ready to be enjoyed. Many farms in Virginia and Maryland also offer other fruits in the summer like berries, nectarines, plums, and more. Throw in some fun extras like petting zoos, playgrounds, and jumping pillows and you've got the perfect summer day at the farm for the whole family.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes start Monday between Washington, D.C., and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14,000 dead fish found in Patapsco River

SYKESVILLE — The Maryland Department of the Environment is investigating a fish kill from July 2, in the Southern Branch Patapsco River, at the Route 32 bridge in Sykesville. About 14,000 dead fish were discovered. Sampling of water showed oxygen levels to be adequate and no trace of chlorine,...
SYKESVILLE, MD
WTOP

Gov. Youngkin hails opening of new rocket research facility in Fauquier County

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. State and local officials, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to kick-off the opening of a 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility in Fauquier County that specializes in developing advanced, state-of-the-art tactical missiles.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE

