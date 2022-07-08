County parks have great fishing spots

On a beautiful summer day, the banks of Burke Lake Park are crowded with anglers, looking for a nice spot along the over 4-mile perimeter of the lake. Out on the water, even more people are fishing, discernible from the banks by the fishing rods sticking out of their boats. For...
“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
If you’re looking for a fun activity this weekend, try a ride down the C&O Canal. After more than a two-year hiatus, the canal boat is up and running for the summer at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center. The boat was taken out of the water in early 2019 to have wood replaced and get a new paint job and rides were offered sporadically during the pandemic.
Perhaps Cape Charles doesn’t typically get large crowds because of its location at the southernmost tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. It’s a bit of a trek from the Washington, D.C., metro area—238 miles from Bethesda—but it can be worth the drive. The beach sits on...
Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
VIRGINIA, USA — Amtrak and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate new rail routes in two Virginia cities. The "Rail in Virginia" initiative reached its latest milestone with two new roundtrip routes in Roanoke and Norfolk. The new roundtrips started immediately on July 11, between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke. The train departs from D.C. at 8:05 a.m. making stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg arriving in Roanoke at 1 p.m.; it leaves Roanoke at 4:30 and gets back to D.C. at 9:28 p.m.
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)
It’s a name nearly every Ashburn resident will recognize immediately — Rubino. As in Rubino’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant with two locations in Ashburn — in Ashburn Village and in the Broadlands. But the pizza joints are just scratching the surface of the small but growing...
It's summertime and the pickin' is easy—peach picking, that is! July and August are the months to go peach picking near DC because the fruit is ripe and ready to be enjoyed. Many farms in Virginia and Maryland also offer other fruits in the summer like berries, nectarines, plums, and more. Throw in some fun extras like petting zoos, playgrounds, and jumping pillows and you've got the perfect summer day at the farm for the whole family.
Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
New round-trip Amtrak routes start Monday between Washington, D.C., and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
I’m the fishing guide at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. The mission of the retreat is to give active duty military and veterans recovering from the wounds of war, along with their families, a chance to take a break, relax, reconnect and reset. This is particularly valuable for...
Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
SYKESVILLE — The Maryland Department of the Environment is investigating a fish kill from July 2, in the Southern Branch Patapsco River, at the Route 32 bridge in Sykesville. About 14,000 dead fish were discovered. Sampling of water showed oxygen levels to be adequate and no trace of chlorine,...
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. State and local officials, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to kick-off the opening of a 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility in Fauquier County that specializes in developing advanced, state-of-the-art tactical missiles.
On the eighth day of his 30-day, 30-crab cake journey in 2021, Nestor and Jenn awakened in Lexington Park and finally got to experience the beauty of Solomons and the incredible history of Southern Maryland. And an al fresco crab cake at The Lighthouse. Follow along all of July for...
Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia, has acquired the Kingstowne Ridge office building in Alexandria for $22 million. The seller of the 110,047-square-foot property was an affiliate of The Halle Companies. Located at 5680 King Centre Drive, the bank will use...
