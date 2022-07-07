ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes $33.4 Million C-PACE Financing for the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame Village

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvB1f_0gYVpk9700
1 of 2

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of $33.4 million for the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio. The project was refinanced through Stonehill PACE’s retroactive Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. BGL’s Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDQ: HOFV) in the transaction.

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a leading sports, entertainment, and media enterprise headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Established in 2020, the publicly traded company is the result of a business combination between HOF Village, LLC — a partnership between the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Industrial Realty Group (IRG) established in 2016 — and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp (GPAQ). Under the leadership of seasoned executive Michael Crawford, President & CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOF Village is poised to capitalize on its unique partnership with professional football. This platform allows for the continued development of an integrated resort complex that is the Hall of Fame Village, as well as other gaming and media verticals.

The themed, experiential, destination masterplan of the Hall of Fame Village includes three Phases. Phase I is complete and includes the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex, and the newly renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown hotel. Phase II is underway and, when finished, will include the Constellation Center for Excellence, which received certificate of occupancy in October 2021, the Center for Performance, the Fan Engagement Retail Promenade, the Play Action Plaza, a Hilton Tapestry Hotel, and the Hall of Fame Indoor Waterpark, as well as an expansion of the Sports Complex, now named Forever Lawn Sports Complex. A future Phase III is also in the early planning stages, and could include additional attractions, dining, lodging, apartments, and other accommodations. The Hall of Fame Village campus is also home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum, and while under separate ownership, the aligned synergies complement this destination masterplan.

Construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was substantially completed in 2016, with continued development of the East End Zone and Constellation Center for Excellence west end zone video screen in 2021. The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium holds up to approximately 23,000 spectators and hosts multiple sports and entertainment events, including the NFL Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement, and Concert for Legends during the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, as well as other premier sporting events such as the Historic Black College Hall of Fame Game, USFL championship games, and the Ohio State High School Football Championships, and is home to the Canton McKinley High School Football Team.

The Stadium is also equipped with cut-away seats, allowing it to serve as an elite concert venue. The Stadium has hosted performances by national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, Toby Keith, and Maroon 5, with upcoming performances by Journey and Dave Chappelle planned for the 2022 Enshrinement weekend events.

Stonehill PACE is a leader in C-PACE financing for development projects, creating liquidity for eligible projects under construction and recently completed. This financial closing is the largest C-PACE transaction in the State of Ohio, and Stonehill’s second largest C-PACE transaction nationwide.

“This transaction with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company showcases how C-PACE financing is an advantageous financing option for different property types,” said Jared Schlosser, Stonehill Senior Vice President and Head of Stonehill PACE. “Our ability to provide alternative financing options, including C-PACE, has allowed numerous projects like the Hall of Fame Village to come to fruition with rates and structures that have benefitted all parties.”

This is the third PACE financing completed at the Hall of Fame Village, with $10.7 million leveraging the Constellation Center for Excellence, a 75,000-square-foot mixed-office and retail component, and the Center for Performance, a 100,000-square-foot exhibition hall and athletic performance space.

BGL’s Real Estate Advisors Group offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. It provides client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. The team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit https://www.bglco.com/.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-real-estate-advisors-completes-33-4-million-c-pace-financing-for-the-tom-benson-hall-of-fame-stadium-at-the-hall-of-fame-village-301582693.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Holmes County teen qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo in Wyoming

MILLERSBURG – Garrett Houin, a soon-to-be senior at West Holmes High School, has earned a position on the Ohio National High School rodeo team. Houin will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming July 17 to 23 to compete at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the steer wrestling and light rifle competitions.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Protests For Jayland Walker Shut Down West Akron Area Saturday Night

There is still a curfew in Downtown Akron, Ohio, however the curfew downtown Akron didn’t deter the marathon for justice for Jayland Walker, protesters just made a detour to busy nightlife area shutting down traffic to businesses in the Highland Square area just west of Downtown Akron. The Highland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Real Estate
point2homes.com

917 Jason Ave, Akron, Summit County, OH, 44314

Incredible, move in ready, 2 bedroom home with tons of updates! First floor offers eat in kitchen, spacious living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor offers a large bedroom. Lower level has laundry area and lots of space for storage. Updates include: furnace, ac, HWT in 2022; all new water lines; new flooring; paint; front porch; roof, siding; most windows.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and customers. The co-owners of Lindsey’s Restaurant on West Tusc near I-77 in Canton say they will miss them all when they close for good on July 17. Co-owner Bob Wise tells WHBC News that some customers come in nearly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Pitbull
Person
Dave Chappelle
buckeyescoop.com

Coach Speak: What Ohio State Is Getting In Miles Walker

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Ohio State got another “BOOM” on Friday morning as Brunswick (CT) 2023 offensive lineman Miles Walker committed to Ohio State over Texas A&M, Penn State, and others. Other than having the information that...
COLUMBUS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Martinez Family Brings New Mexican Restaurant to Valley View

Luis Martinez Paradise Ranch RestaurantThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Valley View, OH. - The Village of Valley View is a small town in Cuyahoga County. The Village is a suburb that sits on the outskirts of the city of Cleveland. The population is a little over 2,000. According to the 2010 census, the racial makeup of the Village was 96.9% caucasian, 0.2% African American, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, and 0.4% other.
VALLEY VIEW, OH
Farm and Dairy

Medina County Career Center Auction, and misc.

To liquidate surplus equipment, we will sell by absolute auction located at the Medina County Career Center – 1101 W. Liberty St. (Rt. 18) Medina, OH (2 miles West of Public Square). See full list & pictures at www.rdfarnsworth.com. Kubota/Bus/Van: Kubota RTV900 4×4 diesel utility vehicle w/hyd. Dump, front...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Pace Financing#Bgl Real Estate Advisors#Johnson Controls#Stonehill#Industrial Realty#The Hall Of Fame Village
Morning Journal

Columbia mourns loss of Jacob Wasko

A friend, teammate, son and student — that was Columbia’s Jacob Wasko. July 8, the community of Columbia Station mourned the loss of the multi-sport Raider after he passed away July 7 from injuries in an automobile accident. “(Columbia) lost a member of our family last night, Jacob...
COLUMBIA STATION, OH
Cleveland.com

State’s ‘rapid response’ team dispatched to Cuyahoga County after reports of unsafe conditions at child services center: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is deploying a Rapid Response team to Cuyahoga County following cleveland.com’s reporting of unsafe conditions for youth and staff at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. We’re talking about addressing rampant violence, abuse and sexual assault at...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
ashlandsource.com

Downtown Perk announces change in ownership

ASHLAND — Downtown Perk, a Main Street coffee shop and café, will soon have new owners, current owner Lisa Zeno Lee announced in a recent Facebook post. "After 14 years the time has come for the torch to be passed. The outpouring of support and encouragement over the last several years during difficult challenges was so needed and so appreciated; Thank You!" Zeno Lee wrote.
ASHLAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid restaurant closes after 21 years

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
EUCLID, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy