White Rock, NM

Yard Sale List: July 8-10

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago

341 Potrillo Dr, off Monte Rey S. In Pajarito Acres, White Rock. 7 a.m. Saturday. Huge multi-family yard sale. Many items, too much to list, including hunting accessories, ammo boxes, men’s motorcycle gear, antiques and collectibles, kids items and clothes, housewares, lamps...

Key Club ‘Technicolor’ Cotton Candy Delights Concertgoers

The line for Key Club cotton candy at a recent Friday night concert at Ashley Pond. Courtesy photo. If you have attended any of the Los Alamos Friday night Summer Concerts at Ashley Pond this season, you have probably noticed a new vendor booth run by enthusiastic and energetic LAHS Key Club students delighting customers with their “technicolor” cotton candy.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Local Rotarians Hear About New LosAlamos.Com Website, SALA Los Alamos Event Center And Los Alamos Network 25th Anniversary

Allan Saenz, owner of Los Alamos Network, and assistant Eric Burnside spoke June 28 at the Rotary Club of Los Alamos meeting about the 25th anniversary of Los Alamos Network, LosAlamos.com and the upcoming plans for SALA Los Alamos Events Center, which will occupy the former Reel Deal movie theater space. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
1520 RICASOLI Drive SE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87124

COZY CASA nestled in Rio Rancho's Cabezon subdivision--ready for you to call home! Soft lighting, simple design, and tall ceilings are just some of the features that make this space feel perfectly comfortable and serene. Two living areas to make your own, one with a built-in fireplace and shelving to display your novels, sound bars, plants or pottery! You'll adore your spacious owner's suite complete with a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Great kitchen space with an adjacent dining area, kitchen island and a pantry to keep your space organized and functional! Xeriscaping in the backyard make for easy maintenance. Walled-in to keep your space private and a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors for a meal or simply a cup of tea. Close to the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center.See it quick!
Obituary: John Guenette Dec. 3, 1929 – July 4, 2022

John Joseph Guenette was born in Medford, MA, on December 3, 1929, and died in Los Alamos, NM, on July 4, 2022, at the age of 92. He was a gentle and loving man with great integrity, and will be missed by all. John was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Toth) Guenette; his parents, Clarence Edward and Emily Gladys (Pickard) Guenette; his infant son, John Peter; and his siblings, Doris Roberts, Louise Marshall, Alfred Guenette, and Eugenie Marie Guenette.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
White Rock, NM
5700 JACKSON Loop NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may not look like much, but developers say the 110 acres near I-40 and 98th St. is prime real estate for a big need in Albuquerque. “There’s a huge need in this market to be able to provide top-notch industrial class A warehouse on probably the best location available in the region, right off of I-40,” said Brian Patterson, Senior Vice President for Titan Development.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
COVID Cometh – This Time For Me

LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
WHITE ROCK, NM
Sewage flows into Rio Grande due to collapsed sewer line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority is asking everyone on Albuquerque’s west side to cut down on water use as crews work on a collapsed sewer line near 64th street west of Coors Boulevard. The line broke Sunday night, causing backups into homes and businesses. The water...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
How gas prices have changed in Santa Fe in the last week

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SANTA FE, NM
New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
As energy bills rise, little changes can save you money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concerns are growing about possible rolling blackouts in the Southwest with energy use on the rise. Parts of Southeast New Mexico are under heat advisories, with temperatures topping triple digits on Monday. Nearly 50 million residents in Texas and around 5 million Arizonans are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings too. As energy use in New Mexico and its surrounding states go up, some worry about whether rolling blackouts are possible.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Big Jim Farms Sunflower U-pick experience is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here which means the Sunflower U-pick experience is back in full bloom at Big Jim Farms. When picking sunflowers, you get clippers and gloves and go out and choose your own flowers to form a bouquet. The U-pick opportunity allows visitors to see...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE Español?. This Northern Meadows beauty is not to be missed! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious feel of the living room, dining room, and kitchen, along with your primary bedroom suite having a shower and separate soaking tub for welcome reprieve after a long day!WIth a wonderfully xeriscaped easy-to-maintain back yard, this home is ready for you to enjoy. Northern Meadows' proximity to parks, trails, and outdoor recreation is a huge perk! Quick access to Hwy 550 gives you easy commutes to the Jemez Mountains, the Placitas trails, Sandias, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
WIPP Officials Hold Information Meeting In Santa Fe, Knerr Chats With Los Alamos Reporter

The Los Alamos Reporter gets one more question in with Reinhard Knerr, manager of the DOE Carlsbad SIte Office and the Waste Isolation Pilot Project Thursday before the WIPP information meeting at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Courtesy photo. Reinhard Knerr, left, chats with Scott Kovac of Nuclear Watch New...
How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
On The Roads….

There was no Transportation Board meeting this month, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any news. First something good: bids for the work at the intersection of State Road 4 and the Truck Route came in a bit high, but NMDOT found the funds anyway. So that project is definitely a go. The schedule is not yet known, and won’t be for at least two months. So we shouldn’t expect work to start in earnest this year, but don’t take that to the bank.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

