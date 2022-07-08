City Commission debates 'Fantasy Zone'

Members of the Key West City Commissioner on Wednesday night quarreled over how titillating Fantasy Fest could or should be before approving the creation and boundaries of the “Fantasy Zone” for the more than week-long event.

Also on Wednesday, July 6, the commission heard a presentation from Keys Energy Services CEO Lynne Tejeda on why electric bills in the Lower Florida Keys have skyrocketed in recent months, and the commission agreed to increase the rental rates property owners are allowed to charge for accessory dwelling units, sometimes referred to as mother-in-law units.

Mayor Teri Johnston unsuccessfully lobbied her fellow commissioners to not have a “Fantasy Zone,” as it would encourage nudity and inappropriate behavior within the confines of the zone, which is the neighborhood surrounding Duval Street. She cited a letter by the company that produces Fantasy Fest, the Tourist Development Association, sent to the city on Wednesday that argued against a zone.

“The designation of a Fantasy Zone gives the impression to participants that there is an area where there are exceptions to the rules during Fantasy Fest,” the letter stated. “Nudity is illegal both inside and outside the Zone. For many long-time attendees of Fantasy Fest this ‘zone‘ is a priority for them to attend. If we want to change behavior we should change the playing field. The requested signage: ‘No Alcoholic Beverages, Body Painting or Persons in violation of the Nudity Ordinance Allowed Beyond this Point,’ becomes a ‘photo op’ rather than a directive, and does the opposite of our intent. It suggests that those behaviors are acceptable on the other side of that sign.”

However, Key West Police Chief Sean Bradenburg, Code Enforcement Director Jim Young and Fire Marshal Jason Barroso argued the zone is needed for emergency purposes and to allow people to openly consume alcohol on city streets and sidewalks and allow people to be body painted without risk of cited or arrested.

“We should have a zone,” Young said. “We need an area of containment. We need an area for people to be body painted. Without a zone, enforcement will be a nightmare.”

The discussion led Rick Haskins, a former mayoral candidate, to chastise Johnston for not listening to the police chief and code enforcement director and current mayoral candidate Margaret Romero, to lend her support to the chief and code director on the issue.

While residents, the TDA and city commissioners have been discussing toning down Fantasy Fest and cleaning up its overtly sexual and raunchy reputation in recent months, City Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover raised concerns about the “pendulum swinging too far the other way.”

The commissioners voted in favor of the creation of a zone and making the boundaries Truman Avenue to Front Street and Simonton Street to Whitehead Street. Johnston voted against it. The commissioners requested staff to come back to them with ordinances in which nudity would not be allowed anywhere in the city, including the Fantasy Zone.

The commission withdrew a proposed ordinance from Wednesday’s agenda that would have amended its Code of Ordinances, entitled “Miscellaneous Offenses” by amending Section 42-9, entitled “Nudity; Body Painting” to remove body painting exceptions during the week of Fantasy Fest.

Regarding electric cost increases, KEYS CEO Tejeda cited rising natural gas prices as the cause for substantial increases to customers’ electric bills in recent months. The average bill has gone up from $135 a month in January to $210 as of June 1, according to Tejeda.

Natural gas is the primary source of fuel, making up 80% of the power source. Coal makes up of about 18% of KEYS power source and solar is only 2%, according to Tejeda.

Tejeda cited the war in the Ukraine and the United States sending oil to Europe for fuel price increases.

“We know it’s painful,” Tejeda said “We know it’s high. It’s as high as it’s ever been.”

Commissioner Greg Davila asked about the possibilities of buying nuclear energy from Florida Power & Light from the Turkey Point Power Plant, north of the Florida Keys, but Tejeda responded that would not be possible, although KEYS does receive some power from a nuclear power plant in St. Lucie County, she said.

Commissioner Billy Wardlow criticized KEYS for not giving more advance notice to customers before instituting such substantial rate increases. Mayor Johnston ask if any customers were being cut off because they could not afford the increases, and Tejeda responded they are trying to work with customers, but “bills have to be paid.”

Johnston called for KEYS to do more with solar energy and requested KEYS and the city hold a workshop on solar power. Commissioner Wardlow offered Mount Trashmore on Stock Island as an area KEYS could place solar panels.

Also Wednesday, the commission approved increasing the rental rates for accessory dwelling units, or mother-in-law units, from nearly $900 a month to nearly $1,500 a month for a one-person household and from $1,000 to $1,700 for a two-person household.

Mayor Johnston and Commissioner Sam Kaufman opposed the increases, arguing that with the skyrocketing rental rates going on right, it’s not the time to allow the increases in rental rates for accessory units. They also argued that rental prices are not what is keeping more people from creating or converting structures into accessory units. Instead, there are other issues, such as lack of BPAS units and city setback regulations, keeping people from creating accessory units.

The commission did postpone voting on adopting an ordinance that would change transient rental regulations.

