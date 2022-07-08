Habitat steps in to help family in need

Rick Smith and his girlfriend, Tricia Consiglio, moved to Key West in 2008 after visiting and falling in love with the island, a story common to many Key West residents.

Since he was able to continue running his small, maple candy e-commerce business remotely, the move was fairly easy. Smith found additional work helping a few local businesses with their websites and enjoyed getting involved in the Key West community, serving as the chairperson for the Key West Community Garden for several years.

Since Smith uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury and Consiglio uses a mobility scooter, they require a ramp to enter and exit his ground-floor condo. When the plywood ramp that he had constructed reached the end of its usefulness, Smith approached several local contractors for bids on constructing a new ramp.

But when he saw the price tag, he knew the project was out of his range. Then he heard about a home repair program sponsored by the City of Key West through Habitat for Humanity. He contacted Habitat, and the non-profit group was able to coordinate the construction of a new ramp with Gary the Carpenter that will provide a safe and convenient way for Smith and Consiglio to enter and exit the condo.

Smith is grateful to have found the program and thanked Rowan Architect, Gary the Carpenter and City Code Compliance for their patience in this process, and, of course, Habitat, he said.

“One of the most challenging things about being disabled is maintaining one’s independence,” Smith said. “Something as simple as leaving your home to run a quick errand can be truly difficult, even scary. We really want to thank Habitat and the City of Key West for their generous financial assistance, but also for their compassion, and understanding that leaving one’s home safely is a blessing that shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Through its Home Repair Program, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys has been working together with the City of Key West to partner with low-income residents whose homes require safety and structural repairs.

The goal of the program is to help homeowners afford much-needed home repairs, focusing on health, safety and accessibility. In many cases, residents are living on fixed incomes and cannot afford to repair their homes on their own. Many are in danger of being displaced or living in hazardous conditions if repairs do not take place.

In addition to providing a ramp for Smith, Habitat has provided a major roof repair for a local senior citizen and has several projects in the pipeline.

Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys believes that every family should have the opportunity to affordably maintain and preserve their home.

“This program helps residents in need with home repairs and modifications specific to each home, ensuring their home is safe, secure and accessible, allowing them to remain in their homes while maintaining both their independence and quality of life,” said Kristina Welburn, executive director of Habitat of Key West and the Lower Keys. “So many people are getting priced out of this area. With the support of the City of Key West, Habitat created this program to help people that already live here to stay in the homes and communities they care about.”

The Home Repair Program is an extension of Habitat’s mission to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and of their holistic approach to improving communities.

If you are unable to afford a necessary repair to your home, reach out to Habitat for a program application by emailing familyservices@ habitatlowerkeys.org or calling 305-294-9006, Ext. 1.