Islamorada, FL

Girls just wanna have fun on the water

By By JILL ZIMA BORSKI Special to Keys Citizen
 4 days ago

If you’re a female who just wants to have oceans of fun, Patrice Messina wants you. She is the president of Wild Women on the Water, a group of light-hearted lassies that like to have water-related fun.

They do not try to fundraise or advocate any causes, although they have been known to do charitable work as well as shore and land cleanups.

Formed in 1996, the club of approximately 80 members invites women wanting to go boating and partake in other water activities to join. WWOW meets the first Tuesday of every month at Made 2 Order near Mile Marker 90.6, oceanside.

At the meetings, the women enjoy dinner and cocktails dockside while listening to a speaker about a water- or boating-related topic. Made 2 Order stays open late for the women, and $20 pays for the meal, beverage and tip.

Members plan upcoming activities, such as kayaking, raft-ups, snorkeling trips, fresh- and saltwater fishing tournaments, nautical GPS hunts, trips to the Bahamas, cruises and more. An autumn picnic and a December holiday party to which the women can bring a significant other are annual activities.

Messina said a neighbor told her about Wild Women on the Water and she joined in about 2002.

“My initial attraction was how much fun they had, just like the song says, ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!’ I can’t tell you how many fun activities and adventures we have had together. Everything from fishing trips to scavenger hunts to repeatedly winning contests like the Founders Park Holiday Float Parade and Float Your Boat competition,” she said. “But honestly, it’s the camaraderie of being part of this special group of women who help each other out as much as have fun together. It’s really become a sisterhood for me and I’m proud to do my part as current president this year.”

WWOW member Rebekah Susa said she joined the sisterhood around 2001.

“The ladies are my Keys family,” she said. She said even though they plan some events six months in advance, they can be “planned chaos.”

“We plan things the best we can, but things go in their own direction,” she said. It’s best not to take things so seriously, she added, including fishing tournaments in which usually everyone wins a prize.

In March, 15 WWOW journeyed to Lake Okeechobee for a bass fishing contest. Bobbi Freeland won first place with the most and largest fish on a half-day bass fishing charter. Freeland caught 13 bass, and her largest was 19 inches. After fishing, the group held a fish fry at a fish camp.

On April 2, the group donned pink wigs and swim attire and showcased their tropically-themed homemade boat to participate in the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s build-your-own-boat race at Island Fest. They won the “Nauti and Nice” award.

Messina explained the award’s title: “Well, we kind of ran the lead boat into the mangroves, but [we also] told the judge, so they won anyway. I told you we have fun!”

Dues are $35 for the calendar year. WWOW’s website is http://www.wildwomenonthewater.com and the group has a Facebook page.

