Key West, FL

KWPD makes major drug busts

By By CITIZEN STAFF
 4 days ago

The Key West Police Department Special Investigations unit raided two houses in the past two weeks and arrested multiple people on various drug charges involving fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine and Xanax pills.

On Wednesday, July 6, the Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Special Response Team and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at 1506 United St. During the search, detectives and agents found fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine and Xanax pills, according to police department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

There were three adults at the house and a 16-month-old child, Crean said. Taken into custody was Christelle Willis, 39, charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance, and child neglect, according to Crean. Also taken into custody were Ryan Plummer, 29, who was charged with possession of fentanyl, and Jacob Weaver, 29, who was charged with child neglect, Crean said.

On June 23, the Key West Police Department Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Special Response Team and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1627 George St. The search turned up more than 19 grams of fentanyl, Crean said.

As a result of the search warrant, Giovanni Malby, 38, was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, Crean said.

The Key West Police Department also seized suspected proceeds from narcotics sales.

Fentanyl is a powerful and dangerous synthetic opioid that, in 2017, was responsible for 59% of overdose deaths in the United States, according to Crean.

tohara@keysnews.com

#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Police#Overdose Deaths#Kwpd#Mdma#Xanax
Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

