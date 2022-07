The open class Genealogy/History Department invite the Union County public to enter exhibits at the Union County Fair in Afton. Entries in the genealogy/history department will be accepted 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 21 or from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19 in the 4-H building on the fairgrounds. Rules for entries are listed in the Union County Fair Book that may be obtained at the Union County Extension Office in Creston. The open classes may also be viewed at the Union County Fair website at “http://www.unioncountyfairgrounds.com/open-class/.

UNION COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO