ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Roger Griswold.

By Roger Griswold
WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow’s the weather looking for your...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Limited rain this week

How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A sign of Maine! Multiple moose spotted in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine — Maine is known for moose and there were a couple of moose hanging out in the Yarmouth area on Monday. Meghan Germano shared video with WMTW showing two moose crossing North Road just down the hill from the fire station around 6:30 Monday evening. One moose can be seen staring at traffic before slowly continuing across the street and heading into some woods.
YARMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Maine is more diverse than many people think, Agency on Aging says

PORTLAND, Maine — A common belief is that Maine is not very diverse and in fact, U.S. Census data shows that 93% of Mainers identify as "white, non-Hispanic." However, Meredith Anderson, who leadsSouthern Maine Agency on Aging's (SMAA) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts, says that doesn't show the whole picture.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State

Comments / 0

Community Policy