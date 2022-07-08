How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Roger Griswold.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Maine is known for moose and there were a couple of moose hanging out in the Yarmouth area on Monday. Meghan Germano shared video with WMTW showing two moose crossing North Road just down the hill from the fire station around 6:30 Monday evening. One moose can be seen staring at traffic before slowly continuing across the street and heading into some woods.
More than 200 years of Maine's art history are on display inside the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. It's an exhibition that features some of the most famous works by many of the state's most iconic artists. "The visual arts have an incredible history in our state both homegrown talent...
PORTLAND, Maine — A common belief is that Maine is not very diverse and in fact, U.S. Census data shows that 93% of Mainers identify as "white, non-Hispanic." However, Meredith Anderson, who leadsSouthern Maine Agency on Aging's (SMAA) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts, says that doesn't show the whole picture.
PORTLAND, Maine — A new law will freeze property tax increases for some older Mainers. In order to qualify, you must be 65 years or older and a permanent Maine resident who's owned a primary residence in the state for at least the past ten years. “65 plus right?,"...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Tri for a Cure, the all-women triathlon, is heading into its 15th year and closing in on $20 million raised over the years for cancer research. Every year, over 1,300 women have gathered in South Portland for the Maine Cancer Foundation's Tri for a Cure event.
