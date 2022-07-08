Lionsbridge FC having historic 2022 season

Newport News, Va. (WAVY) – Second half goals by Adam Davie and Coleman Jennings propelled Lionsbridge to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Christos FC. The win gives LBFC 29 points in the Chesapeake Division and creates a 10-point gap. Lionsbridge FC (13-0-2) can clinch the division championship with a win in any of its final three games. Its first chance will come at home this Saturday against Patuxent FA on Bowditch Ford Night with fireworks after the game.

Highlights and a season report from Nathan Epstein are in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.