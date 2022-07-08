Sports Roundup: Rocky Mount 8U to play in state tournament

The Rocky Mount 8U all-star baseball team will play in the North Carolina Little League State Tournament beginning today in Wilson.

There are 12 teams in the state tournament. Rocky Mount is in Pool A with East Chatham, Henderson County and Bull City.

The local 8U boys will begin pool play at 6 p.m. today against Bull City on Field 3 at Gillette Stadium. They will then play on Saturday at 9 a.m. against East Chatham on Field 3 at Gillette Stadium, and again at 3 p.m. against Henderson County at Southern Bank Stadium.

Winners in pool play (teams who go 2-1 or 3-0) advance to the tournament on Sunday with the first round at 9 a.m. at Gillette Field No. 1 and Field 3. The semifinals will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Gillette Field.

The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at Southern Bank Stadium.

Rocky Mount’s 8U all-stars qualified for the state tournament in Wilson by placing second in the District 4 Tournament in Morehead City.

The locals beat Morehead City 13-11 in their first game but fell to Kinston 12-2 in the winner’s bracket.

Once in the consolation bracket, Rocky Mount defeated Newport 16-3 to advance to the finals against Kinston. They beat Kinston in the first game 7-6 to force the “if necessary” contest, which Kinston won 12-10.

Members of the Rocky Mount 8U all-star team are Luke High, Luke Rose, Ethan Ellis, Noah Jones, Bishop Schoenleber, Tristan Harvey, Bryson Browder, Evan Hasty, Prince-Jeremiah Garrett-Smith, Cash Bolling, Henry Lee, Dunn Miniard and Tucker Evans. They are coached by Scott Rose, Cody High, Jason Lee and Roy Coffey Jr.

South Edgecombe in districts

South Edgecombe will have two all-star baseball teams participate in the Tarheel Leagues District 6 Tournament this weekend at the Susiegray McConnell Sports Complex in Washington.

The South Edgecombe 8U all-stars will take on Belhaven at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

A win would put South Edgecombe in the second round later that day (3 p.m.) against Jamesville.

A loss means South Edgecombe would play the loser of Oak City vs. Chocowinity, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Winner’s bracket and consolation bracket games will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the district championship set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday. An “if necessary game” would be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The South Edgecombe 10U all-star team, which has a first-round bye, will open district tournament play at 2 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of Washington I vs. Oak City, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

If South Edgecombe stays in the winner’s bracket, it would play at 8 p.m. on July 14 against either Greene County II/Jamesville or Bear Grass.

A loss would send South Edgecombe into the consolation bracket, where it would oppose either Chocowinity or Greene County I at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The championship game is set for 10 a.m. on July 17. An “if necessary” game would be held at noon on July 17.

RMA netter to hold free clinic

Mary Kimbrell Livermon, a 17-year-old varsity girls’ tennis player at Rocky Mount Academy, will hold a free tennis clinic from 9-11 a.m. on July 11-15 at Sunset Park Tennis Courts in Rocky Mount.

The clinic is for 8- to 10-year-olds and those attending will leave with basic tennis skills, a used tennis racket and tennis balls.

Volunteers from the RMA tennis teams will be present to help teach.

Livermon said she is holding the clinic because there currently is not a tennis program in Rocky Mount, so only those who can afford private lessons are able to learn. She is hoping this is the first of many clinics in Rocky Mount.

Livermon is earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is equivalent to a Boy Scout Eagle Scout Award.

For more information on the clinic, call Livermon at 252-904-2185 or email youthtennis252@gmail.com.

Wesleyan holds sports camps this month

North Carolina Wesleyan University is holding a number of sports camps this month.

Some details and contact information on each camp follows.

For more information about these camps, visit https://ncwc.edu.

Soccer

Youth Day Camp

Dates: July 11-15

Ages: 6-15

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: $225

Lil Kix Day Camp

Dates: July 11, 13 and 15

Ages: 4-5 boys and girls

Time: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Cost: $75

Speed & Agility Residential Camp

Dates: July 13-17

Ages: 11-17

Times: 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. (schedule is on university website)

Cost: $350

Commuter Cost: $300

Where: Scalf Field

Contact: Coach Beverly Biancur at bbiancur@ncwc.edu

Volleyball

Volleyball Camp

Dates: July 26-28

Ages: Middle school (Grades 5-8), High school (Grades 9-12)

Times: 9 a.m.-noon (grades 5-8), 5:30-8:30 p.m. (grades 9-12)

Cost: $100

Contact: Coach Vicky Gentile at vgentile@ncwc.edu or call 252-985-5207

Tennis

Tennis Summer Camps

Dates: July 18-21, Aug. 1-4, Aug. 15-18

Times: 9 a.m.-noon (half day), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (full day)

Cost: $120 per player (half day), $250 per player (full day)

Contact: bishoptennisncwc@gmail.com

Clarification

In Thursday’s article about Westridge swimming, the placing for Rebekah Kibbe in the freestyle event was not listed. Kibbe placed third in that event among 9- to 10-year-old girls with a time of 16.82 seconds.