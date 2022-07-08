SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Frantz Noel, Marathon

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I’ve been playing football since sixth grade, I’ve done weightlifting a couple years, basketball I did my junior year, I’ve always played basketball just not on a team, and I’m going to try track next year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yeah, soccer was my first sport. I was born in Haiti, so that’s really the only sport we know, so I played soccer a lot but when I first moved here I started playing basketball and then football.

Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?

A: I liked hitting, I guess.

Q: Now that you are potentially playing four sports next year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Five days a week. I play basketball every day and now I play or practice football ever day too.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: Offseason is really about getting stronger and faster to get better for next season.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: I know the right answer is academics, but if I had to choose it would be sports.

Q: Of all the sports you now play, which sport is most important?

A: Football, since the first season I played I just fell in love with it and it became my go-to sport.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Football teaches a lot about being a man. How to tough it out because life will throw things at you but you have to suck it up and go through it.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, I have a 3.0 GPA and I want to keep it there, if not better, and for football, I want to have a winning season next year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Other than sports, I like making music, so my dream would be to be a rapper.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: In football season when I made a nice tackle.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My coaches, coach C (Mac Childress), and my cousin, Henry Baptiste, he’s basically like a brother to me.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Just don’t give up and do what you love.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Whenever you get knocked down, get back up and keep going.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Have a winning season.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go to France, because my name is Frantz so I want to go there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Rapping, I also livestream video games.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: The student part and keeping my grades up.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Definitely study more.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I plan to work and then go to college, but if, if I get a scholarship, I’ll go straight to college.

Q: So if you get that opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are taking it?

A: Yeah, no question, I’d take it.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Yeah, I need to get faster and stronger over the summer.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: There’s barely anything to do down here, it’s all water.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Probably rice and chicken from my aunt.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Not yet, still figuring that out.