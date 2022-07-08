ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Frantz Noel, Marathon

By By J.W. COOKE Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I’ve been playing football since sixth grade, I’ve done weightlifting a couple years, basketball I did my junior year, I’ve always played basketball just not on a team, and I’m going to try track next year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yeah, soccer was my first sport. I was born in Haiti, so that’s really the only sport we know, so I played soccer a lot but when I first moved here I started playing basketball and then football.

Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?

A: I liked hitting, I guess.

Q: Now that you are potentially playing four sports next year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Five days a week. I play basketball every day and now I play or practice football ever day too.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: Offseason is really about getting stronger and faster to get better for next season.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: I know the right answer is academics, but if I had to choose it would be sports.

Q: Of all the sports you now play, which sport is most important?

A: Football, since the first season I played I just fell in love with it and it became my go-to sport.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Football teaches a lot about being a man. How to tough it out because life will throw things at you but you have to suck it up and go through it.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, I have a 3.0 GPA and I want to keep it there, if not better, and for football, I want to have a winning season next year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Other than sports, I like making music, so my dream would be to be a rapper.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: In football season when I made a nice tackle.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My coaches, coach C (Mac Childress), and my cousin, Henry Baptiste, he’s basically like a brother to me.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Just don’t give up and do what you love.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Whenever you get knocked down, get back up and keep going.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Have a winning season.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go to France, because my name is Frantz so I want to go there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Rapping, I also livestream video games.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: The student part and keeping my grades up.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Definitely study more.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I plan to work and then go to college, but if, if I get a scholarship, I’ll go straight to college.

Q: So if you get that opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are taking it?

A: Yeah, no question, I’d take it.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Yeah, I need to get faster and stronger over the summer.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: There’s barely anything to do down here, it’s all water.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Probably rice and chicken from my aunt.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Not yet, still figuring that out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
876
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy